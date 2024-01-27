College basketball has always given hoops fans a glimpse of some of the greatest, most skilled athletes of their respective generations. Whether it was lighting up the scoreboard, controlling the boards or all around domination, there have been many special moments throughout the history of college basketball.

This list will rank the top 10 times those athletes stood out above the rest and put up numbers we may not see again for a long time.

10. Brittney Griner records triple-double with points, rebounds and blocks (2009)

Just a freshman at the time, Brittney Griner continued to dominate the women's college basketball scene by recording the first triple-double in Baylor women's basketball history.

In a matchup against Oral Roberts, Griner recorded 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 blocks. She had the paint on lockdown and was an unstoppable force on the offensive side of the ball as well. She still holds the record for most blocks of all time in college basketball with 748.

9. Bill Mlkvy scores 54 consecutive points with no teammate scoring (1951)

This record is a unique one. Mlkvy played three seasons at Temple and would lead the nation in scoring, averaging 29.2 PPG. On March 3, 1951, Mlkvy would shatter that average when he put up 73 total points in a 99-69 victory against Wilkes College. Shockingly the 73 points wasn't even the most impressive part of Mlkvy's performance.

Throughout a long portion of the game, Mlkvy would score 54 consecutive points for Temple. There was not a single thing Wilkes College could do to slow down Mlkvy as a one-man wrecking crew. Mlkvy's teammates could not even post a free throw during his scoring stretch. This was a truly remarkable performance and is a record that has continued to hold for many years with no end in sight.

8. Ben Woodside makes 30 free throws in a single game (2008)

While not many know the name Ben Woodside, he shares a record with Pete Maravich, which is the NCAA record for most free throws made in a single game. In a game against Stephen F. Austin, NDSU's Ben Woodside would attempt 35 free throws, connecting on 30 of them.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, he also finished with 60 total points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists. Though the Bisons would lose this game 112-111 in triple-OT, Woodside would etch his name in NCAA basketball history.

7. Darnell Archey makes 85 consecutive free throws (2001-2003)

Butler's Darnell Archey had a record spanning three seasons where he knocked down 85 consecutive free throws. While he never shot 100% from the line in his collegiate career, he was able to string together a period of 85 straight makes. This may not be a single game record, but it is not a record to ignore.

6. Kevin Bradshaw scores 72 points (1991)

Kevin Bradshaw holds the NCAA record for the most points in a game against a Division I school. Taking on Loyola Marymount, Bradshaw would shoot 23-for-59, recording 72 total points. His impressive record-setting performance would come after his program, United State International University, declared bankruptcy and was playing in their final season.

5. Kelsey Plum scores 57 points (2017)

In a game against Utah, Washington's Kelsey Plum would show why she would be the future first overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft. Not only did Plum destroy the previous women's single-game scoring record, she also passed Jackie Stiles' NCAA scoring record. This was Plum's final regular season game with Washington, and she dominated all around posting 57 points and eight rebounds, shooting 19-for-28 from the field.

4. Frank Selvey scores 100 points (1954)

Furman's Frank Selvey made history in a game in 1954 against Newberry when he scored exactly 100 points. According to Furman, Selvey shot 41-for-66 from the field and connected on 18 of his 22 free throws. The craziest part about Selvey's 100-point performance is that it was achieved by an exhilarating 40-foot shot attempt with just a few seconds on the clock.

3. Wilt Chamberlain scores 52 in his first game with Kansas (1956)

Many basketball fans are familiar with Wilt Chamberlain's domination as a pro. Prior to that, he took the court for the first time as a Kansas Jayhawk in Lawrence against Northwestern.

Wilt exploded out of the gate and posted a school-record 52 points and added 31 rebounds, another school-record. Most of his points came from dunks as he would show early signs of being a dominant force as a pro in the future.

2. Pete Maravich 69-point game (1970)

Pete Maravich's name is in college basketball record books next to many scoring categories. The NCAA's all-time leading scorer dropped 69 points for the LSU Tigers in 1970 in a game against Alabama. Maravich was a senior at the time, and this is just one of four games where he scored, at least, 60 points in a game.

Maravich would torment Alabama's defense while connecting on shots from seemingly everywhere on the floor. He averaged 44.2 PPG in his collegiate career, and his skill would be on display once again in this iconic performance.

1 . Bill Walton dominates in the 1973 National Championship (1973)

Looking for his second title and UCLA's seventh consecutive title, three-time National Player of the Year Bill Walton put up some of the most efficient numbers you will ever see.

In the biggest game of the season, Walton went 21-22 from the field and finished with 44 points. As close to a perfect game as you can get. On top of that, the NCAA had a no-dunking rule at the time which disallowed four baskets from Walton. He put up a phenomenal performance and the record for most points in NCAA championship game.