Top 10 returning men's basketball stars to watch out for next season ft. Braden Smith

While the NBA stay or college return decision for some players are still up in the air, there's a decidedly increasing number of college basketball standouts who will be back. Some have already announced their decision to return while others still have a toe in the NBA waters, but are expected to return. Here's a rundown on 10 likely or certain returning stars for men's basketball.

Top 10 returning men's basketball stars for 2025-26

UConn two-time title winner Alex Karaban's return should boost UConn in 2025-26. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Ian Jackson, St. John's

A standout recruit a season ago at North Carolina, Jackson looked at times like a possible one-and-done player. But despite his 11.9 points per game, Jackson found himself playing less and less down the season stretch run. He's now at St. John's, where Rick Pitino is likely to get an outstanding season out of Jackson.

9. Graham Ike, Gonzaga

The 6-foot-9 forward is back with the Zags for another year. Last season, Ike averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Ike shot 60% from the floor and 80% from the foul line. He's likely to be one of the most consistent frontcourt players in the nation for Mark Few and Gonzaga.

8. Jaden Bradley, Arizona

The talented junior guard elected to return for his senior season with the Wildcats. Last year, Bradley averaged 12.1 points and 3.7 assists per game. He's shown steady improvement across three season and should give Tommy Lloyd's squad a significant boost next season.

7. Richie Saunders, BYU

An elite wing who scores in bunch, Saunders went from a top reserve a year ago to a star in 2024-25. He averaged 16.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Saunders shot 43% from 3-point range and will be a massive perimeter weapon for Kevin Young.

6. Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

An elite college point guard, Lipsey had a mildly disappointing junior season. He still averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 assists per game and left room for an improved season in 2025-26.

5. Otega Oweh, Kentucky (?)

Oweh's return isn't certain, but he's expected to return to Lexington for his senior season. The 6-foot-5 guard transfer from Oklahoma averaged 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Wildcats. If he does return, Oweh is an SEC Player of the Year favorite.

4. Isaiah Evans, Duke

A 6-foot-6 wing, Evans flashed massive potential in scoring 6.8 points per game for the Blue Devils. He shot 42% from 3-point range. Given the massive NBA defection that Duke suffers annually, it was a little surprising that Evans returned. But he should be a standout for Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils next season.

3. Thomas Haugh, Florida

The 6-foot-9 forward was a key part of Florida's talent-rich post rotation that helped win a national title. Haugh averaged 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season. His return helps keep Florida in the realm of possibility for a repeat title run.

2. Alex Karaban, UConn

Speaking of repeat, Karaban, who helped the Huskies win back-to-back crowns, decided to return for his senior season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. His decision to return makes Dan Hurley's squad nationally competitive for next season.

1. Braden Smith, Purdue

The best returning point guard in the nation, Smith's decision to return makes Purdue a potential title favorite. A season ago, Smith averaged 15.8 points and 8.7 assists per game. Smith has led and finished second in the nation in assists in the last two seasons.

Share your take on the top returning players below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

