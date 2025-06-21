Top 10 SEC prospects that can fall to Second Round of NBA Draft ft. Adou Thiero

The SEC has plenty of top-flight prospects for next week's NBA Draft. But the league also has its fair share of prospects who aren't quite sure things. Here's a rundown on 10 NBA Draft prospects from the SEC who are likely to end up picked in the second round.
10. Dylan Cardwell, Auburn
A 6-foot-10 big, Cardwell's career totals of 4.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game don't exactly spell NBA potential. But his size and defensive ability could push him into the pros. Cardwell averaged 10.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocked shots per 40 minutes played. His NBA role will likely be narrow, but Cardwell's size and defensive chops will get him a shot.
9. Jalon Moore, Oklahoma
A 6-foot-6 wing, Moore improved steadily over four college seasons. His senior numbers of 15.9 points and 5.8 boards per game show his skill set. Moreover, he shot 38% from 3-point range, which will likely help him grab an NBA job.
8. Igor Milicic, Tennessee
A 6-foot-9 stretch wing, Milicic had a solid four seasons at Tennessee. Last year, he averaged 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He's a career 35% 3-point shooter and took more than half his shots from downtown. His length and skill set should get him an NBA chance.
7. Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
This pick is all about defense. The 6-foot-4 Mashack averaged 6.0 points per game as a senior, so his offense isn't getting him far. But he was an All-Defense pick from the SEC who was sixth in the league in steals and grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game. His defense could be an NBA skill.
6. Koby Brea, Kentucky
The 6-foot-6 Brea is the opposite. His pro skill is his perimeter shooting. Brea averaged 11.6 points per game at Kentucky, shooting 44% from 3-point range. That's consistent with his career numbers and is exactly why a shooting-deprived NBA squad will give him a shot.
5. Mark Sears, Alabama
The 5-foot-11 Sears showed his skills well over the last couple of seasons at Alabama. He had a mildly disappointing senior season. As a junior, he averaged 21.5 points per game and shot 44% from 3-point range. That dipped to 18.6 ppg and 35% last year. When he's on, Sears is an NBA player. When he's off, he can shoot a team out of a game.
4. Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
The 6-foot-4 Lanier was an efficient scorer for the Vols after transferring from North Florida. He averaged 18.0 points per game and shot 40% from 3-point range. Lanier's shooting isn't quite elite and there are questions about his ability to create at the next level. But he's a capable scorer and a solid athlete who figures to get his pro chance.
3. Johni Broome, Auburn
Broome was one of the best players in the nation last season, averaging 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for Auburn. So why will he be in the second round? He's only 6-foot-9 and isn't really the type of explosive athlete who can be an undersized NBA center. He's essentially a slowish, post-bound power forward at the pro level.
2. Alijah Martin, Florida
The transfer from Florida Atlantic won a title in his sole season at Florida. But he's just over 6-foot-1 and will be deeply undersized as an NBA shooting guard. Martin averaged 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last year with the Gators. He's a 35% 3-point shooter and if he can avoid getting posted constantly, has a good NBA skill set.
1. Adou Thiero, Arkansas
The 6-foot-6 Thiero has had an odd journey. An under-recruited late bloomer who was still growing, Thiero became a contributor at Kentucky and then followed John Calipari to Arkansas. He averaged 15.1 points and 5.8 boards per game at Arkansas. He's still a work in progress as a shooter (26% from 3-point range), but has excellent athleticism. He'll get an NBA shot for sure.
