Top 10 tallest college stars in the NBA Draft Combine feat. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Khaman Maluach and more

The NBA Draft Combine is ongoing and one of the more interesting moments is the measurement of players. Players are measured without shoes and surprisingly sometimes show substantial differences between their collegiate unofficial heights and their combine measurements. For instance, Rutgers' Ace Bailey, listed at 6-foot-10, measured at 6-foot-7 1/2.

But for some players, their size proved to be the real deal. As reported immediate by a host of onlookers, here are the top 10 noted heights of American college stars (international players are not included).

Top 10 heights of college basketball stars at NBA Draft Combine

Georgia's Asa Newell is a big-time prospect in the draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Asa Newell, Georgia (6' 9")

The athletic Georgia frosh, Newell should be a fairly high selection in the draft. His 15.4 points and 6.9 boards per game attest to his pro potential.

9. Johni Broome, Auburn (6' 9 1/4")

Broome is a bit small for an NBA center, but might be too slow to be a power forward. He was great at Auburn, with 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game last year. He's a likely first round pick.

8. Thomas Sorber, Georgetown (6' 9 1/4")

Sorber is near his listed height and given his incredibly long wingspan, is tall enough for most post matchups. Sorber's career to date has moved well. He averaged 14.5 points per game last year.

7. Derik Queen, Maryland (6' 9 1/4")

The Maryland post standout was essentially as depicted, size-wise. Queen needs to learn at least a serviceable outside jumper. If he can do that, he'll be worth the mid first round pick he will likely command.

6. Danny Wolf, Michigan (6' 10 1/2")

Wolf was a bit short of the 7-foot height that is generally listed for him. Still, he was tall enough to go for 13.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game last year at Michigan.

5. Alex Condon, Florida (6' 11 1/4")

An inside standout at Florida, Condon is actually slightly taller than his UF listed height. The big Australian has to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to UF, where last year, he averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 boards for the national champion Gators.

4. Vlad Goldin, Michigan (7')

A polished big man, Goldin looked steady at Michigan. He averaged 16.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game and given his size, could be dangerous to opponents at the NBA level.

3. Maxime Reynaud, Stanford (7' 0 1/4")

At just over 7-foot, Reynaud measued out basically as listed. He starred at Stanford, averaging 20.2 points and 10.6 boards per game. He's a little mechanical, but a valued NBA prospect.

2. Khaman Maluach, Duke (7' 0 3/4")

Maluach was a bit shorter than list, but still is one of the biggest men in the draft evaluation process in Chicago for the combine. Last year, he averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 boards per game at Duke. His height is a big part of why he's a likely lottery pick in the draft.

1. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton (7' 1")

The biggest of big men at the combine, Kalkbrenner was excellent at Creighton. A top shot blocker, he averaged 19.2 points and 8.7 boards a game for the Blue Jays. He's a likely first round pick.

What do you think of the biggest combine prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

