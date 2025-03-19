Top 10 transfers in 2025 men’s March Madness feat. PJ Haggerty, Norchad Omier and more 

College basketball players can place their names in the transfer portal during the offseason to find new teams that can fully utilize their services the next season. Some players benefited from the transfer portal, restarting their careers and helping their new teams make the March Madness.

March Madness 2025 is no different. Some players splashed through the transfer portal, propelling their teams to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Here's a closer look at the top 10 transfers in the 2025 men's March Madness.

Top 10 transfers in 2025 men’s March Madness

#10. Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh helped the Wildcats transition from a one-and-done destination to a run-and-gun team under Kentucky alumnus Mark Pope. Oweh led the team's offense, averaging 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

The Wildcats (22-11) captured the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Regionals and are set to face No. 14 Troy (23-10) in the first round on Friday.

#9. Danny Wolf, Michigan

The transfer from Yale is one of the big reasons why Michigan (25-9) has emerged from last place to third place in the cut-throat Big Ten Conference. The 7-foot Wolf averaged a near double-double of 13.1 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3.7 apg and 1.3 bpg in 34 games for the Wolverines, who won the Big Ten Tournament title and gained an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 Michigan is placed in the South Regionals and faces No. 12 UC San Diego (30-4) in the first round on Thursday.

#8. Kadary Richmond, St. John's

The Seton Hall transfer became a key contributor to St. John's ascent to the Big East Conference throne. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 12.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.4 apg and 2.1 spg, helping the Red Storm (30-4) win the Big East regular season and tournament titles under former national champion coach Rick Pitino.

St. John's is seeded No. 2 in the West Regionals and will open its quest for the 2025 national championship against No. 15 Omaha (22-12) on Thursday.

#7. Zeke Mayo, Kansas

Zeke Mayo transferred from San Diego State in 2024 and remained a vital contributor in Kansas' run in the 2024-25 college basketball season. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 3.0 apg, helping the Jayhawks to a 21-12 record.

No. 7 Kansas hopes to have an explosive outing from Mayo when it starts its March Madness 2025 quest against No. 10 Arkansas (20-13) on Thursday.

#6. Alijah Martin, Florida

Florida Atlantic transfer Alijah Martin had his best season offensively with his new team, averaging 14.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.3 apg and 1.6 spg. The Gators went 30-4 and won the SEC Tournament led by their three guards Martin, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard.

West Region No. 1 Florida battles MEAC regular season and tournament champions No. 16 Norfolk State (24-10) in the first round of March Madness 2025 on Friday.

#5. Vladislav Goldin, Michigan

The other half of the Michigan twin-tower combo, Vladislav Goldin led the Wolverines' offense with averages of 16.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.1 apg and 1.4 bpg. The 7-foot-1 Russian big man shot 62.3% from the field and 72.7% from the free throw line in 34 games this season.

Goldin is one of the major contributors to Dusty May's team and helped Michigan move up the Big Ten Conference standings.

#4. John Tonje, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers wouldn't make the 2025 NCAA Tournament if not for the heroics of Missouri transfer John Tonje. The 6-foot-5 guard had the best season of his career, helping Wisconsin to a 26-9 record this season and the No. 3 seed in the East Regionals.

Tonje, who averaged 19.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 1.8 apg, will try to lead the Badgers deep into March Madness. They're set to face No. 14 Montana (25-9), the Big Sky regular season and tournament champions, on Thursday.

#3. JT Toppin, Texas Tech

JT Toppin had a smooth transition from New Mexico to Texas Tech and the 6-foot-9 sophomore forward didn't miss a beat. Toppin averaged 18.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.2 apg and 1.3 bpg and helped the Red Raiders win 25 of 33 games this season.

JT Toppin and Texas Tech are seeded No. 3 in the West Region and will face No. 14 UNC Wilmington in the first round on Thursday night.

#2. Norchad Omier, Baylor

Just like his first four seasons with Arkansas State and Miami, Norchad Omier was a double-double machine at Baylor. The 6-foot-7 Nicaraguan helped the Bears (19-14) reach March Madness 2025 by averaging 15.9 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.2 spg and 1.0 bpg.

Baylor gained the No. 9 seed in the East Region and will take on No. 8-seed Mississippi State (21-12) on Friday night.

#1. PJ Haggerty, Memphis

Tulsa transfer PJ Haggerty didn't miss a beat from his breakout season with the Golden Hurricane. He helped Memphis capture the regular season tournament by averaging 21.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.8 apg and 1.8 spg.

Memphis, the No. 5 seed in the West Region, faces No. 12 Colorado State (25-9) in the first round on Friday night.

