Top 10 transfers in 2025 Women’s March Madness feat. Hailey Van Lith, Kiki Iriafen and more 

The 2024-25 women's college basketball season had a lot of standout transfers who helped their respective teams make the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Whether they provided major contributions in offense or defense, these players have revitalized their new teams and propelled them to March Madness 2025.

Here are the top 10 women's transfers who are competing in this year's NCAA Tournament:

Top 10 transfers in 2025 Women’s March Madness

#10. Kyla Oldacre, Texas

Kyla Oldacre played two seasons for Miami before transferring to Texas for the 2024-25 women's college basketball season. The 6-foot-6 junior center stepped up after Aaliyah Moore suffered a knee injury that forced her out of the season.

She is a top bench contributor for the Longhorns this season, averaging 9.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. Kyla Oldacre and No. 1 Texas opens its March Madness 2025 campaign against the winner of the No. 16 First Four playoff between High Point and William & Mary on Saturday.

#9. Aaronette Vonleh, Baylor

Aaronette Vonleh played her best season in his four-year women's college basketball career, helping Baylor (27-7) reach the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-3 Colorado transfer averaged a career-best 14.6 ppg and 5.6 rpg in 34 games for the Bears and has shot 57.3% from the field.

No. 4 Baylor takes on No. 13 Grand Canyon (32-2) in the first round of March Madness 2025 on Friday.

#8. Kaylene Smikle, Maryland

Maryland's Kaylene Smikle led the Terrapins offense in her first year since transferring from Rutgers. The 6-foot junior guard earned the team's trust from the get-go and tallied averages of 17.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.7 apg and 1.5 spg.

Kaylene Smikle and Maryland hope to extend its 2024-25 campaign as the No. 4 Terrapins (23-7) face No. 13 Norfolk State (30-4) in the first round of the Birmingham Regional 2 Tournament on Saturday.

#7. Lucy Olsen, Iowa

Lucy Olsen had an immediate impact with Iowa since transferring from Villanova before the 2024-25 season. The 5-foot-10 senior guard played 30 games for the Hawkeyes and produced 18.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.9 apg and 1.2 spg. She had a career-best 44.1% shooting from the field and made 1.7 3-pointers per outing.

Lucy Olsen and the Hawkeyes (22-10) are seeded No. 6 in the Spokane Regional 4 Tournament and will face No. 11 Murray State (25-7) on Saturday.

#6. Liatu King, Notre Dame

Pittsburgh transfer Liatu King provided the post presence for the guard-heavy Notre Dame in the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot fifth-year senior crashed the boards for the Fighting Irish, averaging a double-double of 11.2 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.1 spg and 1.0 bpg.

Liatu King looks to help No. 3 Notre Dame (26-5) open its March Madness 2025 campaign on a bright note, taking on No. 14 Stephen F. Austin (29-5) in the first round of the Birmingham Regional 3 Tournament on Friday.

#5. Clara Strack, Kentucky

Clara Strack had a giant leap since transferring from Virginia Tech after the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-5 sophomore center teamed up with fellow transfer Georgia Amoore in Kentucky and formed one of the best guard-center combos in the nation.

Strack, who averaged 15.2 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.8 apg and 2.4 bpg in 29 games, will try to help the Wildcats go deep into the 2024 NCAA Tournament. On Friday, the No. 4 Kentucky faces No. 13 Liberty in the Spokane Regional 4 Tournament.

#4. Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

Oregon State transfer Raegan Beers has provided the foundation for Oklahoma's campaign this season, averaging 17.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.1 apg and 1.1 bpg. The 6-foot-4 junior center was almost unstoppable from the post, making 66.0%% of her field goal attempts.

Raegan Beers will try to power No. 3 Oklahoma (25-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the Sooners face No. 14 FGCU (30-3) on Friday.

#3. Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

Georgia Amoore saved the best for his fifth and final season in the NCAA, helping Kentucky make March Madness 2025. In 29 games, the 5-foot-6 Amoore averaged 19.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 6.9 apg and 1.0 spg to propel the Wildcats to a 22-7 season and grabbed the No. 4 in the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Amoore and Kentucky will take on No. 13 Liberty (26-6) on Friday in the first round of March Madness 2025.

#2. Kiki Iriafen, USC

Stanford transfer Kiki Iriafen has delivered for the Trojans this season, averaging 18.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 1.9 apg. She is the No. 2 option in offense for USC when their main scorer JuJu Watkins is bothered on defense.

Kiki Iriafen and the USC Trojans (28-3) are the top seed in the Spokane Regional 4 Tournament and will face No. 16 UNC Greensboro (25-6) on Friday.

#1. Hailey Van Lith, TCU

Hailey Van Lith redeemed herself from a disappointing stint at LSU. The 5-foot-9 fifth-year senior formed a 1-2 punch with center Sedona Prince and helped the Horned Frogs (31-3) claim the Big 12 regular season-tournament double.

In 34 games, Van Lith tallied 17.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.3 apg and 1.2 spg for No. 2 TCU (31-3), which will take on No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson (29-3) in the Birmingham Regional 3 Tournament on Friday.

