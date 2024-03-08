Top 10 unforgettable March Madness upsets of all-time by point-spread ft. Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Purdue and more

March Madness is an exciting time for college basketball fans, especially when unexpected upsets occur. People love to see the underdog teams pull off a victory against their stronger opponents.

To determine the largest upsets in NCAA Tournament history, we used point spread differentials as a measure. Here are the top 10 biggest March Madness upsets, ranked by the point spread differential.

Top 10 March Madness upsets of all-time by point spread

10. Princeton (+15.5) over Arizona, 2023

Princeton's 2023 upset of Arizona was a massive victory.

This upset isn't the most memorable one of the 2023 Tournament, but it was March Madness nonetheless. Arizona, as a No. 2 seed, wasn't supposed to struggle with Ivy League champ Princeton. But the high-scoring Wildcats took a shocking 59-55 loss. Arizona was the 11th No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 15 seed.

9. Middle Tennessee State (+16.5) over Michigan State, 2016

Middle Tennessee, another No. 2 seed, shocked everyone with a 90-81 win. The Blue Raiders shot 56% overall, including 11 of 19 from 3-point range (58%). Michigan State shot 56% and outrebounded MTSU by four, yet was still eliminated from the tournament.

8. Arkansas Little Rock (+17) over Notre Dame, 1986

The year after the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams, Arkansas Little Rock delivered the first huge NCAA upset by taking down Notre Dame. The No. 3 seed Fighting Irish were coached by Digger Phelps and led by David Rivers. But Little Rock shot 62% and pulled a 90-83 upset of the No. 10-ranked Irish.

7. Hampton (+17.5) over Iowa State, 2001

This is another No. 2 seed upset, this time with the 10th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones taken down by Hampton, 58-57. Hampton forced 17 Iowa State turnovers and the Cyclones shot 6 for 16 from the foul line.

6. Saint Peter's (+17.5) over Kentucky, 2022

Saint Peter's posted an impressive 2022 upset of Kentucky.

Kentucky was one of the college basketball powerhouses that hadn't experienced a devastating March loss. Then came Saint Peter's, which defeated No. 2 seed Kentucky 85-79 in overtime.

The Peacocks advanced to the Elite Eight before losing. Saint Peter's went 9 for 17 with three points and 18 for 21 from the line against Kentucky.

5. Santa Clara (+18.5) over Arizona, 1993

Sometimes, an upset might not have really been an upset. Everybody knew No. 2 seed Arizona was good. Future NBA standouts Damon Stoudamire and Chris Mills led their roster.

But the key player in Santa Clara's 64-61 upset was a skinny freshman guard who hit several big free throws. His name was Steve Nash, and this was just the beginning of his rise. March Madness was just an opening act.

4. Coppin State (+18.5) over South Carolina, 1997

South Carolina was a No. 2 seed, was ranked 6th overall, and had won the SEC regular season crown. Coppin State was an unknown team from the MEAC, and a 78-65 upset was shocking.

College basketball was amazed at the +13 second half from the Eagles. Coppin State outrebounded Carolina by 10 boards and forced 19 turnovers in the upset.

3. UMBC (+20) over Virginia, 2018

One of the most commonly held beliefs during March Madness was that a No. 16 seed could not defeat a No. 1 seed. Until they did. Virginia played slowly, but UMBC from the America East Conference was not expected to be dangerous. Nobody informed the Retrievers, though.

In a stunning 74-54 victory over the nation's top squad, UMBC shot 54% and went 12 for 24 from three.

2. Norfolk State (+21) over Missouri, 2012

The largest No. 2 seed upset in tournament history belongs to Norfolk State.

Missouri was ranked third in the nation, had won 30 games, and rolled through the Big 12. The Spartans of Norfolk State just outshot the Tigers. Norfolk shot 54% and 10 for 19 from 3-point range and it also outrebounded Missouri by 12. The MEAC champion pulled off a shocking college basketball upset.

1. Fairleigh Dickinson (+23.5) over Purdue, 2023

Once a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed, it became a question of whether it could happen again. It didn't take long for Fairleigh Dickinson to answer the question.

A 20-14 FDU team faced top-seeded Purdue, which was ranked third in the nation. Purdue star Zach Edey had 21 points and 15 rebounds. But FDU forced 16 turnovers and held Purdue to 5 for 26 3-point shooting. The Knights nabbed a 63-58 upset.

