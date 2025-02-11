Top 10 women college athletes with highest NIL-valuation feat. Olivia Dunne, Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae Johnson and more

NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) has forever changed the landscape of American collegiate sports. Elite amateur athletes can now secure substantial earnings long before landing professional contracts. A significant social media following can translate into substantial income, and some college athletes now earn more than their professional counterparts.
With that in mind, let's look at the top ten women college athletes with the highest NIL valuation.
Top ten women college athletes with highest NIL-valuation
10. Anna Frey, Tennis - $681,000
Anna Frey has 831,000 followers on Instagram and over 2 million on TikTok. She has NIL deals with FILA, Head USA and more.
9. Juju Watkins, Basketball - $739,000
JuJu Watkins still has a year and some change before she can enter the WNBA. Watkins has NIL deals with Spotify, AT&T and Cactus Jack. Rich Paul and Jade-Li English represent her.
8. Nijaree Canady, Softball - $751,000
Nijaree Canady is a two-time USA Softball Player of the Year and arguably the face of the game. Canady has a lucrative deal with the Texas Tech NIL collective.
7. Hailey Van Lith, Basketball - $772,000
Hailey Van Lith is enjoying a bounce-back year after she left LSU. Now the star player for the TCU Horned Frogs. She has worked with major brands, including but not limited to Adidas, Valentino, Dicks Sporting Goods and Billionaire Girls Club.
6. Hanna Cavinder, Basketball - $862,000
Social media star Hanna Cavinder continues to be a major NIL draw. She aims to improve her 6.9 points and 4.4 assists as the season comes to an end.
5. Haley Cavinder, basketball - $889,000
Haley Cavinder is an exceptional athlete and a major attraction in ad campaigns. She has collaborated with the likes of Champs Sports, Venmo, Core Hydration, ESM and many more.
4. Kai Trump, Golf - $1.2 million
Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's granddaughter, is a skilled golf player. She has millions of followers on social media, which has translated to an impressive NIL valuation.
3. Paige Bueckers, Basketball - $1.5 million
It's fitting that the consensus first-overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft is in the top three. Bueckers is enjoying another solid season with an eye on the national championship. Her NIL sponsors include but are not limited to Crocs, Gatorade and Nike.
2. Flau’Jae Johnson, Basketball - $1.5 million
Flau'Jae Johnson is a star on and off the court. A successful rapper and budding singer, Johnson leads an entertaining life off the count. Additionally, she has collaborated with major brands such as Accelerator Active Energy, Forever 21, Motorola and more.
1. Livvy Dunne, Gymnastics - $4.1 million
Livvy Dunne has the highest NIL valuation, by a significant margin. The gymnast's list of endorsements is extensive, and she'll likely remain at the top until she turns pro.
