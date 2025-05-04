Top 10 women's basketball stars that will have breakout seasons in 2025 ft. MiLaysia Fulwiley

As the portal era winds down and the final chapter settles on the 2024-25 women's basketball season, it's time to assess who'll step up with a breakout season next year. With plenty of standout players jumping ship, it might be a bit confusing to determine who has a breakout year to go. But here are ten candidates-- stars with another level to reach or promising prospects who are ready to shine.

Top 10 women's basketball stars that will have breakout 2025 seasons

South Carolina standout Joyce Edwards could have a breakout season in 2025-26. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

The 6-foot-3 freshman forward averaged 12.7 points and 5.0 rebounds last year. So what's left to breakout? Frankly, Edwards was just scratching the surface of her three-level scoring and elite defensive skill set. USC needs more scoring, more leadership, and more dominance from Edwards, who gives every reason to think she can give more.

9. Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

A talented forward who transferred in from Ohio State, McMahon scored 16.5 points and grabbed 4.7 boards per game for Ohio State a year ago. So why is she looking to break out? McMahon has been a volatile star, who needs to keep her cool and simultaneously prove herself in college basketball's deepest conference.

8. Audi Crooks, Iowa State

Crooks put up 23.4 points and 7.5 boards a game last year at Iowa State. So why could she break out? Crooks lack of speed and mobility has left her a massive defensive liability in the past. If she's going to take a step forward, it will be at that end of the floor.

7. Clara Silva, TCU

A Portugese propsect, the 6-foot-7 Silva got lost in the shuffle as a freshman at Kentucky, averaging just 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. She's transferred to TCU and will get a fresh shot at adapting her size and skills to the American collegiate game.

6. Kate Koval, LSU

Like Silva, Koval was a massive recruit who had a minimal impact. The 6-foot-5 Ukranian post player averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game at Notre Dame. But she's moving on to LSU and will get another chance to demonstrate her skill set in a new atmosphere.

5. Ta'Niya Latson, South Carolina

Latson was the nation's leading scorer a year ago at Florida State, putting up 25.2 points per game. In three seasons at FSU, she has 2,095 career points. What can Latson improve? Team success is the key. She moves on to South Carolina after winning just one NCAA Tournament game in three seasons. Latson's breakout could be a Final Four or national title run.

4. Olivia Miles, TCU

The 5-foot-10 Miles was an elite point guard at Notre Dame and was expected to head to the WNBA Draft. Not only didn't she, but she transferred to TCU. Miles has been in the top two in the ACC in assists in the last three years and she averaged 15.4 points per game last year. But she gets a chance to become the star of the sport and to seek a national title at a massively retooled TCU squad.

3. JuJu Watkins, USC

Speaking of players whose breakout might be transcending the sport, there's Watkins. With 1,709 points in two seasons, Watkins has been as elite as anyone in the sport. What's the breakout? Proving she can return from the knee injury that ended her season and seeking the Final Four berth that has eluded her so far. Both are possible, and either would be impressive.

2. Serah Williams, UConn

Williams has proven her bona fides at Wisconsin. The 6-foot-4 post player averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 boards a game last year with the Badgers. But how will a three-year starter fit in when instead of being the star, she's one star among many? Williams's breakthrough would be maintaining her production in the brightest of lights and finding more team success.

1. MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Fulwiley was regarded as the heart of South Carolina's program. After two almost statistically identical seasons, she has moved on to LSU. Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points per game last year, but has been streaky and inconsistent on the perimeter. Can she step it up at LSU and become a superstar? Kim Mulkey certainly hopes so.

What do you think of our potential breakout women's hoops stars? Share your take below in our comments section!

