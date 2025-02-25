Top 10 women’s basketball team in AP Top 25 Poll after Week 16 - Texas makes history, UCLA loses top spot and more 

Every week presents change for teams in the AP Top 25. This week, in particular, witnessed a lot of differences compared to past rankings.

The Associated Press revealed the new list on Monday, showing Texas to have taken over the top spot with most of the rankings having seen changes in their positions. As conference play nears its end with less than two weeks remaining, it would send a strong message to programs looking to end their seasons strong.

Here are the 10 highest-ranked teams in the women's AP Top 25 Poll after Week 16.

Top 10 women’s basketball teams in latest AP Top 25 Poll

#10. TCU Horned Frogs

The past week of games was great for the Horned Frogs. They blew out the Arizona State Sun Devils and No. 18 (then-No. 17) West Virginia Mountaineers by a combined margin of 37 points. However, it wasn't enough to warrant to rise in the latest poll.

TCU has two games this upcoming week. They host the Houston Cougars on Feb. 26 before going on the road to play No. 17 Baylor on March 2.

#9. NC State Wolfpack

NC State had an excellent week loaded with victories. They first beat Georgia Tech on the road on Feb. 20 before defending homecourt in a double-overtime thriller against No. 1 Notre Dame on Feb. 23. AP voters recognized their efforts, having them jump by four spots from No. 13 to No. 9.

The Wolfpack have two matchups to prepare for, hosting Wake Forest on Feb. 27 and then going on the road to play SMU on March 2.

#8. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels had to grind out some road wins this past week. They beat the Syracuse Orange by 10 before squeezing out a four-point victory over the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals. This garnered a one-spot rise from No. 9 to No. 8.

North Carolina has two games to deal with this week, playing No. 16 Duke on Feb. 27 before next hosting Virginia on March 2.

#7. LSU Tigers

The Tigers continued their winning momentum this past week. They blew out the Georgia Bulldogs on Feb. 20 then earned a ranked win over the No. 15 (then-No. 14) Kentucky Wildcats on Feb. 23. However, it wasn't enough for AP voters to give them a jump.

LSU has two matchups on their radar this week, facing No. 20 Alabama on Feb. 27 then hosting Ole Miss on March 2.

#6. South Carolina Gamecocks

Coming off a tough loss to UConn on Feb. 16, South Carolina bounced back with blowout victories over Arkansas on Feb. 20 and Vanderbilt on Feb. 23. It was enough to keep them at the sixth spot, but not for a rise in the poll.

The Gamecocks have a pair of matchups to gear up for, taking on Ole Miss on Feb. 27 then hosting No. 15 Kentucky on March 2.

#5. UConn Huskies

The Huskies were on cruise control in their games this past week. They overwhelmed Seton Hall and Butler by 81 points combined, showing they are deserving of their place at the fifth spot.

UConn has two games to deal with this week. They first host No. 22 Creighton on Feb. 27 then do the same for Marquette on March 2.

#4. USC Trojans

USC defended homecourt in their two games last week. They got a ranked win over No. 23 (then-No. 22) Michigan State on Feb. 19 then took down Illinois on Feb. 23. However, it wasn't enough for AP voters to have them rise in an already competitive group that is the top five.

The Trojans only have one game to deal with this week, facing the UCLA Bruins on the road on March 1.

#3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame first blew out the Miami Hurricanes on Feb. 20 but ran out of gas in the 104-95 loss on the road to the NC State Wolfpack. This had them drop by two spots, residing in the third spot for now.

The Fighting Irish will have two matchups to take of this week, hosting No. 24 Florida State on Feb. 27 and No. 25 Louisville on March 2.

#2. UCLA Bruins

The Bruins persevered in their last two games against Illinois and Iowa. They beat the Fighting Illini by 15 on Feb. 20 then took down Hawkeyes by two points on the road. Their return to winning has given them a rise by one spot from No. 3 to No. 2.

UCLA has two matchups to prepare for, taking on Wisconsin on Feb. 26 before hosting No. 4 USC on March 1.

#1. Texas Longhorns

A historic feat for the program, the Longhorns topped the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time in 21 years since they last did so in 2004. They haven't played any games this past week, but with Notre Dame losing, NC State replaced them as they originally held the No. 2 spot.

With an 11-game win streak, the Longhorns defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 57-26 on Monday. Their last loss came to the South Carolina Gamecocks in January.

What did you make of the latest women's basketball AP Top 25 Poll? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

