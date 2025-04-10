Top 3 ACC players whose draft stock is falling ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft ft. Maddy Westbeld

The WNBA Draft arrives on Monday and the ACC has plenty of draft hopefuls. Even with the entry of Notre Dame star Olivia Miles into the transfer portal rather than the draft, the ACC is sending plenty of players on to the professional ranks. But not every ACC player's stock is rising ahead of the draft. Here are three ACC standouts whose WNBA Draft stock has declined.

3 ACC Players Whose Draft Stock is Falling

3. Madison Hayes, NC State

A 6-foot guard, Hayes has exhibited significant improvement over each year of her college career. But her senior season wasn't particularly impressive and suggests that her development might have tapered down.

Hayes went from 2.3 to 7.0 to 10.2 points per game in her first three seasons at NC State. But last season, she jumped to just 10.9 points per game. Hayes was just the fourth highest scorer on her NC State team. She averaged just 9.3 points per game in postseason play.

Hayes is an excellent rebounder, but hasn't developed as a scorer or ballhandler. A year ago, it seemed likely that she could make another impressive jump worthy of a high pick. Instead, she'll be drafted late, if at all.

2. Liatu King, Notre Dame

King's story is not dissimilar to Hayes' story. The 6-foot guard transferred over from Pittsburgh. With the Panthers, she scored 18.7 points per game in 2023-24 and grabbed 10.3 boards per game. There was reason to see her as a top WNBA prospect.

But in her season at Notre Dame, the limitations in King's game became clear. She averaged 11.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. But the issues were notable. King was 0-for-2 from 3-point range, which were her first collegiate 3-point attempts. She also was a 50% foul shooter and had 52 assists to 66 turnovers.

King still probably has a place in the WNBA, with her rebounding, defensive accumen and skills at the rim. But another season only sharpened her limitations and likely caused her draft stock to drop.

1.Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame

Westbeld's situation is an unusual one. Injuries shortened and limited her season, which was certainly an unexpected turn. But Westbeld's productivity dropped significantly. A year ago, she averaged 14.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

But in her senior season, Westbeld dropped to 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Her 3-point numbers dropped from 37% to 31%. Westbeld's season was frankly disappointing.

Westbeld will still hear her name called in the WNBA Draft. But a player whose 6-foot-3 frame and rugged all-around skills made her a coveted pick is now a bit of a question mark. Westbeld could still star in the WNBA. But the 2024-25 season took a likely first round pick and turned her into something of a question mark.

What do you think of the ACC's WNBA prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

