Top 3 ACC teams with the most WNBA Draft picks ft. Stanford

When it comes to ACC programs producing draft picks, Duke is great, but Stanford is better-- of course, this isn't in terms of NBA picks, but in WNBA picks. Yes, the Blue Devils' hoops domination extends to the women's game. Duke's 26 WNBA Draft picks produced is fourth in the nation, but one of the teams ahead is Stanford with 31. Only UConn and Tennessee top that total.

Here's a rundown on the top three WNBA Draft pick producing programs of the ACC.

Top 3 ACC schools in producing WNBA Draft picks

Former WNBA top pick and Duke Blue Devil Lindsey Harding is now coaching in the NBA. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. North Carolina (21)

Despite producing just one pick in the 2020s so far, North Carolina remains one of the ACC's top program at producing WNBA Draft picks. With 21 total picks, UNC ties for seventh nationally in producing WNBA draftees.

Carolina has produced nine first-round WNBA picks over the years. The only UNC pick of the 2020s, Stephanie Watts, was the 10th pick in 2021. But oddly, the top UNC pick during its WNBA run has been just the fifth pick. That was Nikki Teasley in the 2002 draft by the ill-fated Portland Fire.

Teasley scored 8.2 points per game over seven WNBA seasons and made one All-Star game. Meanwhile, Watts, the most recent pick, played just six games in the WNBA.

2. Duke (26)

Duke's 26 WNBA Draft picks is the fifth most nationally. The Blue Devils are in a bit of a run, having not produced a pick since 2020. Still, Duke has produced a total of 11 first-round picks over the life of the WNBA.

The Blue Devils can also claim producing a top overall pick. In 2007, Lindsey Harding was selected first overall by the Phoenix Mercury. Alana Beard was the second pick overall out of Duke in 2004. Monique Currie was the third player selected in the 2006 draft.

Injuries shortened Harding's WNBA career, but she still averaged 9.8 points per game over nine seasons. She's now an assistant coach with the NBA's L.A. Lakers.

Beard was a four-time All-Star and averaged 11.3 points per game in a career that spanned through 2019. Currie averaged 10.3 points per game over 13 seasons.

1.Stanford (31)

Stanford is, as noted above, third all-time in sending out WNBA Draft picks. Cameron Brink is the most recent, after being picked second in the 2024 draft. But Stanford has produced a total of 15 first-round selections.

Stanford has produced multiple top overall picks. Nneke Ogwumike was the top overall pick in 2012 for the L.A. Sparks. Two years later, her sister, Chiney Ogwumike, was the top overall pick for the Connecticut Sun.

A nine-time WNBA All-Star, Nneke is still active and has averaged 16.5 points per game in her WNBA career. Chiney was a two-time WNBA All-Star and averaged 11.6 points per game before focusing on a broadcasting career with ESPN.

What do you think of the ACC's WNBA Draft history? Share your thoughts on the league below in our comments section!

