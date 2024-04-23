Top 3 basketball players who could return to UNC for 2024-25 season ft. RJ Davis

For UNC fans, like most college basketball fans, this is a crazy and chaotic time. Just like perennial powerhouses like Duke and Kentucky, the Tar Heels could potentially start from scratch with virtually new rosters.

There is one potentially huge exception for North Carolina. RJ Davis is eligible for another year of college basketball – if he wants it. Most All-American guards are surefire NBA draft entrants, but Davis is somewhat different. His final decision hasn't been announced, leading to speculation that either with or without the benefit of entering the NBA draft, Davis could end up back at North Carolina next year.

Davis isn't the only returning Tar Heel possibility, just the most notable. And while the transfer portal shrinks and grows by the day, as it stands now, here are the top three possible Tar Heel roster returnees for 2024-25.

3 UNC basketball players who could return for 2024-25

North Carolina forward Jalen Washington could be a standout returnee for the Tar Heels in 2024-25.

#1. RJ Davis, G

Yes, admittedly, this is far from a certainty. But Davis hasn't yet placed his name in the 2024 NBA draft. Whether he does or doesn't enter the draft – despite Davis' evident skills – 6-foot, 160-pound guards aren't typically a sought-after NBA item. Davis could decide not to enter the draft or could enter and pull his name back out.

To review his credentials, Davis was a consensus All-American last season and has 2,088 career points at UNC. Davis is fifth on UNC's career scoring list, but if he plays another season, he could become the all-time leading scorer. With 274 3-pointers made, Davis is second on that all-time Carolina list.

Last year, Davis scored a career-best 21.2 points per game and connected on 40% of his 3-point attempts. If he decides to return to Carolina, he does so as the likely best college basketball player in the nation.

#2. Elliot Cadeau, G

Cadeau was a freshman starter for UNC and has yet to give any indication of anything other than returning for his sophomore campaign. The outstanding young ball handler racked up 7.3 ppg and 4.1 apg last year.

Cadeau started for most of the season and managed some big games, including a 19-point outing against Miami and a 10-assist performance early in the season against Tennessee.

On the other hand, Cadeau certainly has some areas for growth. He made just 10 3-point shots all year, shooting 19%. He was just a 65% free-throw shooter. The 6-foot-1 Cadeau could have a breakthrough season next year, if he works on his shot, dials in his consistency and does indeed decide to return.

#3. Jalen Washington, F

Washington, at 6-foot-10, would be a junior forward on next year's Tar Heels team, if he elects to return. He hasn't played a ton in two seasons, going from 5.7 minutes per game as a freshman to 8.3 mpg as a sophomore. Washington averaged 3.9 ppg and 2.6 rpg in his sophomore effort.

Equating Washington's play out to 40 mpg totals would make him an incredibly efficient scorer and rebounder. Also, after going 0-for-7 on 3-point shots as a freshman, he shot 8-for-15 as a sophomore. Washington saw most of his action early in the year, but he still managed a 10-point, five-rebound performance in March against Notre Dame.

There's certainly room for Washington to continue improving. Again, he's not indicated that his plans are anything other than returning to Carolina. He's got the potential to build on a solid start and become a massive contributor in the remainder of his time at UNC.

Do you think RJ Davis will return to UNC next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.