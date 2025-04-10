With Monday's WNBA Draft approaching, the top standouts in college basketball and the Big 12 conference are getting ready to make the professional jump. But for some players, the process hasn't been a fun one. For every late-rising prospect jumping up draft boards, there's another falling.

Ad

Here are three Big 12 players who are expected to be drafted, but perhaps not as high as initially expected.

Top 3 Big 12 players whose draft stock is dropped ahead of WNBA Draft

TCU's Deasia Merrill saw a lesser role this season and her WNBA Draft stock dropped accordingly. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Deasia Merrill, TCU

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-1 forward looked like a potentially solid pick when she transferred to TCU out of Georgia State. As a junior at Georgia State, Merrill averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. But sometimes the portal takes as well as it gives

While Hailey Van Lith has blossomed at TCU, Merrill was barely used this season. She averaged just 3.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for the Horned Frogs. While she may still get a WNBA shot, it's looking a lot less certain than it would have a season ago.

Ad

2. Temira Poindexter, Kansas State

Another victim of the portal shift, Poindexter, came over from Tulsa. Last year, she averaged 21.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. However, the 6-foot-1 forward transferred to Kansas State, and while the Wildcats had a successful season, Poindexter's role there was less prominent.

She ultimately was a third option behind Serena Sundell and Ayoka Lee. Poindexter averaged 12.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. On the upside, she increased her 3-point percentage from 32% last year to 40% this year.

Ad

She's still a very likely draft pick, but her senior year didn't do her any favors in terms of her likely selection spot, which is round two and perhaps late in the round.

1. JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

This is a difficult choice because Quinerly was a truly terrific player. It's less about any flaws in her game than the fact that, while the Hailey Van Liths and Georgia Amoores of the world have risen up the draft rankings, Quinerly has most likely fallen, just as West Virginia had a mediocre Big 12 season, a second-round NCAA Tournament departure.

Ad

Quinerly's shooting percentage and 3-point percentage dropped slightly (from 46% to 44% overall and from 34% to 31% from 3-point range). Her assist-to-turnover numbers hovered around even.

Quinerly is almost certain to get a good WNBA shot. She's a likely second-round draft pick, but a year ago, she was likely a first-round pick.

Quinerly's a good reminder of the fact that WNBA prospects don't develop in a vacuum. The fact that other guards have developed has hurt Quinerly as much or more than any deficits in her skill set. In fact, it suggests that Quinerly might be an outstanding value as a draft pick.

What do you think of the Big 12 players whose draft stock has slid ahead of the WNBA Draft? Share your take below in the comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here