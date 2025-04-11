Top 3 Big 12 teams with the most WNBA Draft picks ft. Baylor

The schools of the Big 12 have built an impressive WNBA roster or two. But it's the Baylor Bears who are the conference's top link to the WNBA. Baylor's actually fifth in the number of WNBA Draft picks produced, trailing only UConn, Tennessee, Stanford and (barely) Duke. But the Bears aren't the only significant Big 12 school with WNBA Draft history.

Here's a rundown on the three Big 12 schools that have sent the most draft picks into the WNBA.

Top 3 Big 12 schools with the most WNBA Draft picks

Aari McDonald is the lone Arizona player to be a first-round WNBA Draft pick. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Arizona (13)

The Arizona Wildcats have sent a total of 13 players to the WNBA Draft. Of course, Arizona is still relatively new to the Big 12, but the school has a history of WNBA pick stretching back to 1998.

While the Wildcats have sent a roster full of players into the WNBA Draft, only once has Arizona contributed a first-round pick. In the 2021 draft, Aari McDonald was selected with the third overall pick by the Atlanta Dream. In four WNBA seasons, McDonald has averaged 8.6 points per game.

2. Iowa State (16)

The second-most productive Big 12 school in producting WNBA Draft selections has been Iowa State with 16. The Cyclones had a particularly strong run in the early 2000s with multiple picks in 2000 and 2002.

Iowa State has produced a pair of first-round picks. In 2010, Seattle took Allison Lacey with the 10th overall pick. In 2023, Washington drafted Stephanie Soares with the fourth overall pick.

Lacey barely played in the NBA, scoring 0.8 points per game in 21 games with Seattle in 2010. Soares likewise failed to make a WNBA impact. She was traded, missed her first season due to an ACL injury, and then scored 1.1 points per game in 22 games with Dallas in 2024 before leaving the league.

1.Baylor (24)

As advertised, the Baylor Bears are the top WNBA feeder school from the Big 12. Given Baylor's excellence during the last quarter century, that's probably not exactly surprising.

Not only has Baylor produced a bunch of picks, the Bears have produced 10 first-round picks. None, of course, were selected higher than top pick Brittney Griner in 2013 by the Phoenix Mercury. Baylor has also produced the No. 2 picks in the 2014 draft (Odyssey Sims) and 2022 draft (NaLyssa Smith).

Griner has been a WNBA superstar, with 17.7 points per game and 10 All-Star selections. She is one of the top players in the history of the league and seems a near-certain Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

Sims has scored 11.2 points per game and is still active in the WNBA. She made one All-Star Game. Smith has scored 13.0 points per game and has been traded to the Dallas Wings.

What do you think about the Big 12's WNBA Draft pedigree? Share your take on memorable Big 12 ballers in the WNBA below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

