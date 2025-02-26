Top 3 college basketball coaches on the hot seat feat. Steve Pikiell and more

Being a college basketball coach can be tough, especially in high-level conferences. Expectations often matter more than overall progress, which can shorten the time a coach has to build a program into a contender.

The 2024-25 season has seen several programs underperform. Here are three college basketball coaches who may be on the hot seat as the season winds down.

Top 3 college basketball coaches on the hot seat

#1. Steve Pikiell - Rutgers

Despite having two of the best prospects from the 2024 Class in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell hasn't translated that talent into success this season.

Ranked in the AP Top 25 to start the season, the Scarlet Knights have since fallen off and are closer to the bottom of the Big Ten standings. They currently have a 14-14 overall record and are 7-10 in conference play.

Rutgers is averaging 76.7 points on 44.8% shooting, including 33.7% from beyond the arc, barely outscoring opponents by 0.5 points per game.

Pikiell has been the Scarlet Knights’ head coach since 2016, leading them to two NCAA Tournament appearances, with their deepest run coming in 2021 when they reached the round of 32.

However, the program has only reached 20 wins once during his tenure, often performing as a middle-of-the-pack team. Time may be running out if he can't maximize the talents of Harper and Bailey.

Rutgers has one game this week, facing the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

#2. Mike Young - Virginia Tech

Mike Young has had a turbulent year with the Virginia Tech Hokies, putting his future with the team in jeopardy.

Virginia Tech has a 12-15 record on the season, going 7-9 in ACC play so far. The Hokies average 69.1 ppg on 44% shooting including 35.7% from 3-point range, losing games by an average margin of 2.6 points.

Young has coached the Hokies since 2019 and has had success for most of his tenure. He has led them to two NCAA Tournament appearances (2021, 2022) and two NIT appearances.

However, this season marks a significant step back for a program aiming for more than past results, which could put Young’s job in jeopardy.

Virginia Tech has two games this week, hosting the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday and the Syracuse Orange on March 1.

#3. Kyle Neptune - Villanova

The 2024-25 season has been frustrating for Kyle Neptune and the Villanova Wildcats.

Villanova is currently 16-12 overall and 9-8 in Big East play. The Wildcats average 74.5 ppg, shooting 46.6% overall and 40.3% from beyond the arc.

Neptune is in the fourth year of his head coaching career and his third season with Villanova, but his results have left much to be desired given the program’s championship pedigree.

Under his leadership, the Wildcats have failed to make the NCAA Tournament, instead settling for NIT appearances in his first two seasons, exiting in the first round both times. Coaching slightly above .500 will not be satisfactory for Villanova fans, which could put his tenure in question.

Villanova has two games this week, playing Seton Hall on Wednesday before returning home to host Butler on Saturday.

