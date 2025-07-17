Top 3 landing spots for Class of 2026 star Jason Crowe Jr. ft. Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats 

July 18 can't come soon enough for Jason Crowe Jr. Apart from celebrating his 17th birthday on that date, Crowe Jr. will also announce his college choice on Friday at Nike's Peach Jam event.

Here's a closer look at the top three landing spots for the Class of 2026 star ahead of his much-anticipated college decision.

Top 3 landing spots for Jason Crowe Jr.

#1. Kentucky Wildcats

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are one of the favorites to land the commitment of Jason Crowe Jr. The Wildcats need to replenish their backcourt ahead of the 2026-27 NCAA season, with Denzel Aberdeen and Otega Oweh set to depart after the 2025-26 campaign.

Kentucky doesn't know where it stands, though, when it comes to the Crowe Jr. chase, as he hasn't revealed an official final list of schools ahead of his announcement on Friday. Pope is keeping his fingers crossed that the Inglewood, California native will choose Kentucky and be part of the Wildcats' 2026 freshman class.

The Wildcats have added several players from the high school ranks to their roster recently. Incoming freshmen Jasper Johnson, Malachi Moreno and Braydon Hawthorne will see action for Kentucky in the 2025-26 season.

#2. Arkansas Razorbacks

When it comes to top basketball talent from high school, expect veteran coach John Calipari to be in the mix to sign them. He has plenty of experience dealing with five-star prospects in college, doing so in his previous coaching stints at UMass, Memphis and Kentucky, and now at Arkansas.

Calipari showed he is a master in recruiting young talent, signing five-star guards Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. to bolster the Razorbacks' backcourt. He also secured the commitment of four-star wing player Isaiah Sealy, making Arkansas one of the favorites to win the national championship in the 2025-26 season.

Crowe may be the next top high school star to join Calipari. Thomas and Acuff Jr. are likely one-and-done players, allowing Crowe Jr. to be Arkansas' lead guard in the 2026-27 season if the combo guard chooses to join the Razorbacks.

#3. UCLA Bruins

UCLA would be an enticing option for Jason Crowe Jr. as he won't have to relocate outside his home state to play college ball. The Bruins need to bolster their backcourt for the 2026-27 campaign, with senior guards Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark set to exit following the 2025-26 season.

UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Photo: Imagn

UCLA coach Mick Cronin would love to have Crowe Jr. in his lineup, as he is a high-level offensive talent. Crowe Jr. showed his scoring prowess in the Peach Jam tournament, dropping 29 points in the Oakland Soldiers' 86-75 win over Team Final on Tuesday.

