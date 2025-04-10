Top 3 mid-major prospects that can make an impact during the 2025 WNBA Draft ft. Harmoni Turner

March Madness is over, and all eyes are now on the 2025 WNBA Draft. The draft, set to take place on April 14, will feature a number of women's basketball stars from Power programs, including Notre Dame's Sonia Citron and USC's Kiki Iriafen.

Some talented mid-major players could make an impact on this year's WNBA Draft. Let's look at three mid-major prospects to look out for ahead of Monday's draft.

Top 3 mid-major prospects that can make an impact during the 2025 WNBA Draft

1) Harmoni Turner - Harvard

Turner is coming off an excellent senior season with Harvard, leading the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007 and its first conference tournament title in program history.

As a senior, Turner led the Crimson in every major stat category except blocks. She averaged 22.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists and aided the defense with 2.8 steals per game. The 5-foot-10 guard shot 43.5%, including 35.6% from beyond the arc.

Turner could be a late second round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft or a third round pick. She would provide a team with a versatile two-way force with leadership experience and high scoring cabilities.

2) Allyson Fertig - Wyoming

Mountain West Player of the Year Allyson Fertig is also a player to watch in this year's WNBA Draft. She was the clear star of the Cowgirls squad, leading the team in points (18.8 per game), rebounds (11.6 per game) and blocks (1.8 per game).

At 6-foot-4, Fertig is a sizable center. She excels at setting up shots, shooting 57.4% from the field this season. Fertig has spent the entirety of her college career at Wyoming and has been the consistent starting center for the past three seasons.

Fertig finds success on both sides of the ball and has stats that could be intriguing to WNBA teams. She could end up getting drafted in the third round.

3) Grace Larkins - South Dakota

Grace Larkins was named the Summit League Player of the Year after she led South Dakota in all major stat categories, averaging 24.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. She also had 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Larkins shot 49.3%, including 32.3% from beyond the arc as a senior. She put up 40-plus points on two occasions this season, including 47 points against North Dakota State.

Larkins has shown improvement with each passing college season, making the ceiling for her professional career high. She could be picked up in the third round of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

