Top 3 oldest ranked teams in college basketball entering 2023-2024 season feat. Villanova, Kansas and more

The 2023–2024 college basketball season is nearing its start, as play will begin on November 6th. While there are still roster issues that must be sorted out, particularly pertaining to eligibility, teams are mostly set as the transfer portal is closed.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello ranked the top 25 teams in the nation, while Bart Torvik shared minute projections for their rosters [h/t John Gasaway of ESPN]. Take a look below at the oldest teams that are expected to appear in the preseason rankings.

#1 Oldest ranked college basketball team: Villanova Wildcats

The Villanova Wildcats' average age by weighted minutes is the highest in the nation at 22.8. Villanova, who were ranked 16th in Jeff Borzello's projections, have a roster that is filled with upperclassmen.

Furthermore, three-star recruit Jordann Dumont is the only freshman on the roster and, at 19 years old, represents the Wildcats' youngest player.

Cam Whitmore, who was their youngest player last season, was selected 20th overall by the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

#2: Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks rank second in the nation with an average age by weighted minutes of 22.7. Arkansas, who were ranked 14th in Jeff Borzello's projections, lost three key freshman to the 2023 NBA Draft.

They have added two four-star recruits; however, one of those players will turn 20 years old later this year. The Razorbacks were also active on the transfer portal, adding six players, four of whom will be 23 or older by the start of the season.

#3: Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks rank third in the nation with an average age by weighted minutes of 22.6. Kansas, which occupied the top ranking in Jeff Borzello's projections, has more freshmen on its roster than the previous two schools combined, as they have four incoming recruits.

On the other hand, it is unclear how much playing time any of them will receive in their first year on campus, as the roster is loaded with talented upperclassmen.

The youngest player in the Jayhawks projected starting lineup is K.J. Adams Jr., who is 21 years old. The oldest player projected to start, Nick Timberlake, is already 25 years old.

Timberlake is one of four players that Kansas brought in via the transfer portal. While their transfer class, which was led by Hunter Dickinson, ranked atop the nation, it also drastically increased their roster's average age.