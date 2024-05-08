Rick Pitino and St. John's have been active in the Spring transfer portal. The coach's first season didn't turn out as planned despite the fantastic start as the Red Storm failed to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

However, the Hall of Fame coach is set to orchestrate something different next season in a bid to maintain his reputation as a program builder in college basketball. The program has made significant acquisitions from the Spring transfer portal, which should get them rolling next season.

Here's a closer look at the top three additions by Rick Pitino in the transfer portal this Spring.

Top 3 players Rick Pitino acquired from 2024 Spring transfer portal

#1. Kadary Richmond

Kadary Richmond is undoubtedly St. John’s biggest acquisition in the Spring transfer portal. The former Seton Hall guard was ranked the No. 1 player on the portal and comes as a brilliant addition to Rick Pitino’s team ahead of the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Expand Tweet

Richmond contemplated offers from Oklahoma, Syracuse, Miami and USC after entering the transfer portal. However, the opportunity for the Brooklyn native to remain close to home and continue his career under Pitino's guidance proved to be too enticing to overlook:

"Seeing what [Knicks star] Jalen Brunson is doing for New York City right now, winning in New York is a big thing," Richmond said. "I want to be a part of that."

#2. Deivon Smith

Deivon Smith is another highly-rated portal acquisition by Rick Pitino and St. John's this spring. The Red Storm beat competition from a host of schools including Washington, Louisville, West Virginia and Arkansas to secure the commitment of the former Utah guard.

Expand Tweet

In the previous season with the Utes, Smith posted impressive stats, averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He showcased brilliant efficiency in his shooting, with a field goal percentage of 46.7% and a 3-point shooting percentage of 40.8%.

He further solidified his standout season with an impressive five triple-doubles, a feat that shattered the Pac-12 single-season record. He has one season of eligibility left.

#3. Aaron Scott

Aaron Scott is another huge acquisition from the portal by Rick Pitino. St. John's saw off competition from Memphis, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Creighton, LSU and Mississippi State to land the former North Texas forward:

“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone,” Scott told The Post. “New York is the perfect place to go. I feel like I’ll be way more successful there. It was a very tough decision."

Expand Tweet

The versatile two-way forward maintained solid production, averaging 11.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.8 apg and 1.3 bpg last year for the Mean Green. Additionally, he displayed proficiency from beyond the arc, shooting 37 percent from 3-point range.