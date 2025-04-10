Top 3 SEC teams with the most WNBA Draft picks ft. Tennessee

The SEC is no stranger to women's basketball stars. The conference has brought home three of the past four NCAA Tournament titles and produced 10 tournament teams this season.

Women's basketball excellence in the SEC doesn't end in college. A number of players who spent their college careers in the conference had successful professional careers or are now thriving in the WNBA.

SEC stars accounted for four of the 12 first-round picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Let's take a look into which SEC programs have produced the most WNBA Draft picks.

Top 3 SEC teams with the most WNBA Draft picks

#1. Tennessee

Tennessee tops the list with 44 all-time WNBA Draft picks. This shouldn't be surprising, as the Volunteers also have the most national championship wins of any SEC team with eight.

Pat Summitt led the squad to greatness in her 38 seasons at Tennessee, but the Volunteers continue to excel on the court and with WNBA Draft picks in her absence.

Last year, the Lady Vols had a first round WNBA Draft pick in Rickea Jackson, who went fourth overall to the Los Angeles Sparks. She became the fourth consecutive Tennessee player to be selected in the first round in the past four years.

#2. Georgia

Despite not having any national titles, Georgia comes in second for most WNBA Draft picks from an SEC school with 24. The Bulldogs have struggled as of late, missing the last two NCAA Tournaments, but the program experienced an era of success in the 1980s and 1990s.

From 1983 to 1999, Georgia made five Final Four appearances and played in two title games. Although this era is far behind now, the Bulldogs continue to produce WNBA Draft picks.

Maya Caldwell, who played at Georgia from 2017-2021, was drafted No. 33 overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft and currently plays for the Atlanta Dream.

#3. LSU

LSU comes up just shy of Georgia with 23 WNBA Draft picks. This is a notoriously successful program. The Tigers have made the past three Elite Eights and won the first championship in program history in 2023.

Historically, LSU has made 30 March Madness appearances and played in five consecutive Final Fours from 2004-08. The program develops players who go on to be WNBA Draft picks.

Last year, star forward Angel Reese was drafted seventh overall to the Chicago Sky. In this year's draft, LSU's Aneesah Morrow is expected to be an early first-round pick.

