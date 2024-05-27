Top 3 tallest men's college basketball players who made wonders with Purdue since 2012 ft. Zach Edey

The Purdue Boilermakers have always had a seven-footer on their roster since 2012. Among them, the most successful is Zach Edey, who led the Boilermakers to their first-ever NCAA Tournament final appearance since 1969.

The Boilermakers' roster is built around its big men, and for the upcoming season, they will have Will Berg (7-foot-2) and Daniel Jacobsen (7-foot-3).

Here are a few other successful big men from Purdue.

Top 3 tallest men's college basketball players who made wonders with Purdue since 2012

#3 A. J. Hammons (7-foot-0)

The 7-foot-0 A. J. Hammons joined Purdue in 2012 and averaged 10.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in his freshman season. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Hammons' best season was his senior year when he averaged 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting 59.2% from the floor. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Hammons was also one of the four players to rank within the top 25 in both blocked shots (14th) and field goal percentage (21st).

The center finished his college career as the second player after Joe Barry Carroll, also from Purdue, with 1,500 career points, 900 career rebounds and 340 career blocked shots. A. J. Hammons was picked No. 46 by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2016 NBA draft.

#2 Isaac Haas (7-foot-2)

Isaac Haas joined the team in 2014 and spent the first two years as a backup to A. J. Hammons. The 7-foot-2 center averaged 9.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in his sophomore season, which increased to 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds in his junior year.

Haas' best season was his senior year when he averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, and was named to the Third Team All-Big Ten. Despite his collegiate numbers, the center went undrafted in the 2018 NBA draft and currently plays for the Beijing Royal Fighters in CBA.

#1 Zach Edey (7-foot-4)

During his best season, Zach Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists while shooting 62.3% from the floor and 71.1% from the free throw line in the 2023-24 season.

The 7-foot-4 Edey won all six major National Player of the Year awards for the second straight year, becoming the first player since Bill Walton (UCLA in 1972 and 1973) to achieve the feat. His dominating performance took the Boilermakers to the March Madness title game where they lost to UConn Huskies.

The athlete finished his college career surpassing 2,500 career points and 1,300 career rebounds. He is one of eight players in NCAA history to reach this threshold and the first since La Salle's Lionel Simmons in 1987-90.

Edey has declared for the 2024 NBA draft and is projected as a mid-first-round pick.

What do you think of the big men of Purdue? Let us know in the comment section below.

