Top 3 times Chloe Kitts' sister Kylee Kitts showed off her stylish fashionable side on IG

Florida women's basketball player Kylee Kitts, younger sister of South Carolina star, Chloe Kitts, has made headlines recently by entering the transfer portal ahead of next season. While the Gamecocks' star has been phenomenal in the recently concluded 2024-25 season, Kylee is yet to find her groove in women's college basketball.

Although Kylee redshirted her freshman season, she has gained significant attention due to her activities off the court. Known for her striking resemblance to her older sister, Kylee's sense of fashion has endeared her to many fans. Often appearing in simple but chic styles, there is no doubt that the Gators freshman knows how to dress her 6-foot-4 frame.

So, here are the top three times Kitt showed off her fashionable style on Instagram.

#1. Kylee Kitts in Camouflage

On April 13, 2024, Kitts posted three photos of herself looking stunning in a plain white crop top and a pair of camouflage trousers. She completed the look with a pair of blue sneakers. The outfit looked simple enough, a casual wear for a casual outing. But the Gators freshman looked like a runway model straight from a photoshoot.

#2. Kylie Kitts' vintage denim jeans

White suits Kylie Kitts and she knows it. Add a pair of vintage denim jeans with patchwork, white sneakers and bejeweled sunglasses, and you know you are staring at a superstar. This was Kitts' look, which she posted on her Instagram on November 12, 2024. Oh, don't forget her blue nails, which complemented her look. Then, posing with a basketball in the air just shows Kitts' confidence in her game and style.

#3. Kylee Kitts' denim skirt

In this photo, Kitts ditched the pants for a denim miniskirt to show off her long legs. Then she wore a white t-shirt, which she folded slightly to make a crop top and completed the look with a pair of white and black sneakers. Again, her hair was worn down while she carried a black purse as she posed on a sidewalk.

The Kitts are blessed with good genes, and they will look great in anything. Kylee's Instagram posts indicate that the Florida player prefers going simple and cute. As she seeks for better playing opportunities in her college basketball career, Kitts is expected to continue entertaining her Instagram followers with more stylish looks.

