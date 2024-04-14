Top 3 WNBA Draft Prospects from Ohio State ft. Jacy Sheldon & Celeste Taylor

The 2024 WNBA Draft prospects are among the most anticipated in the league's 28-year history. Big name collegiate stars such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Aaliyah Edwards and Cameron Brink are the notable names expected to be drafted in the first round on Monday, Apr. 15.

Ohio State will be one of the teams with multiple players joining the annual draft. Under head coach Kevin McGuff, the Buckeyes went 26-6 this season and 16-2 in the Big Ten, finishing first in the conference. Ohio State's season concluded after a second-round loss to the Duke Blue Devils in the 2024 NCAA tournament.

Let us take a look at the players from the Buckeyes program that have the potential to be drafted.

Ohio State players going into the 2024 WNBA Draft

Ohio State will have four draft prospects representing the university at the WNBA draft in Brooklyn. Jacey Sheldon and Celeste Taylor are two of the 15 prosects invited to participate.

Jacey Sheldon, Guard (Ohio State)

Fifth-year senior Jacey Sheldon averaged 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in her final season in Columbus, Ohio, being awarded All-Big Ten First Team selection and AP All-America Second Team.

The 5-foot-10 guard from Dublin, Ohio shot an impressive 50.5% from the field, 37.3% from the three-point line and 85.8% from the charity stripe.

The program's sixth all-time leading scorer played 130 games and started 118 in five seasons.

Sheldon is expected to be drafted No. 6 to the Washington Mystics in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Celeste Taylor, Guard (Ohio State)

Celeste Taylor finished her career with the Buckeyes after playing for the Texas Longhorns and the Duke Blue Devils in her first four years.

Taylor was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after getting the same award in the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) with Duke last season.

The New York native is part of the Big Ten's All-Second Team and is one of the finalists of the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Taylor is expected to get drafted in the second round of this year's WNBA draft.

Rebeka Mikulasikova, Forward (Ohio State)

Six-foot-four Mikulasikova is one of the four Buckeyes representing the school in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Ohio State's all-time leader in games played (142) will opt-in her name for consideration after averaging 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31 games this season.

Taiyier Parks, Forward (Ohio State)

Like Taylor, Parks transferred to Ohio State to play her final college basketball season. The former Michigan State Spartan played nine minutes per contest for the Buckeyes this season, serving as a backup forward for Rebeka Mikulasikova.

Details of the 2024 WNBA Draft

Date: April 15, 2024 (Monday)

Time: 7:00 P.M. (Eastern Time)

Venue: Brooklyn Academy of Music (Brooklyn, New York)

Network: ESPN

2024 WNBA Draft Order

There will be a total of three rounds in the annual draft, with 12 selections per round. A total of 36 picks in its entirety.

First Round 1 Indiana Fever 2 Los Angeles Sparks 3 Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) 4 Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) 5 Dallas Wings (from Chicago) 6 Washington Mystics 7 Minnesota Lynx 8 Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via Los Angeles) 9 Dallas Wings 10 Connecticut Sun 11 New York Liberty 12 Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles) Second Round, 2024 WNBA Draft 1 Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) 2 Seattle Storm 3 Indiana Fever 4 Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles) 5 New York Liberty (from Chicago) 6 Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) 7 Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota) 8 Atlanta Dream 9 Washington Mystics (from Dallas) 10 Connecticut Sun 11 New York Liberty 12 Las Vegas Aces Third Round, 2024 WNBA Draft 1 Phoenix Mercury 2 Seattle Storm 3 Indiana Fever 4 Los Angeles Sparks 5 Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago) 6 Washington Mystics 7 Minnesota Lynx 8 Atlanta Dream 9 Dallas Wings 10 Connecticut Sun 11 New York Liberty 12 Las Vegas Aces