Top 4 basketball players returning to Baylor for 2024-25 season ft. RayJ Dennis

The Baylor Bears, like all other teams, are preparing for the next college basketball season after going out in the NCAA Division I second round last season.

The 2021 national champion will look to win the title once again in the upcoming season. Some of the program’s players have entered the transfer portal, while a few are expected to enter the draft. We take a look at the top returning players for Baylor in the 2024-25 season.

Top four players returning to Baylor for the 2024-25 season

#1 RayJ Dennis

RayJ Dennis has been an important player for Baylor since arriving ahead of last season. The guard averaged 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game last season.

Dennis has the ability to run an offense and has defensive and playmaking talent with shooting abilities. He will be crucial to the team next season.

#2 Langston Love

Langston Love will be entering his junior year at Baylor in the upcoming college basketball season. In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 11 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists, showcasing his improvement on the court.

The guard possesses good size and strength and scores without wasting any motion. He's tough and efficient with his field goal percentages and also with his decision-making. That will make him a vital player in the team next season.

#3 Jayden Nunn

Jayden Nunn showed some promise in his first year at Baylor last season. The guard joined the Bears in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career at VCU.

He was averaging 9.8 points per game before Langston Love's injury last season. However, he averaged 11.9 points per game over the last 12 games of the year. Overall, he ended the season with an average of 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

#4 Josh Ojianwuna

Josh Ojianwuna has been part of Baylor’s rotation in the last two seasons. However, there's a strong chance that he will get an increased role in the team ahead of next season. He averaged 4.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game last season.

Ojianwuna is a high-energy center who does all the dirty work and brings great effort on the court. He does everything you want a center to do including defending in the lane, rebounding well and running the floor hard. He's expected to be crucial for the team next season.