Top 4 seeds predictions for 2025 NCAA tournament ft. Duke

Selection Sunday is only a few hours away and we will find out how the 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament is going to look. One of the most important things is figuring out the four No. 1 seeds. Let's take a look at our predictions for the top seeds in each region ahead of the announcement.

Top 4 seeds predictions for 2025 Men's NCAA tournament

Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have struggled coming down the stretch as they lost three of their final four games, including losing to the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Tournament Semifinals. But they still deserve to be a top seed.

They have been an electric offensive team with 83.8 points per game and showcased their abilities to dominate the competition with eight consecutive weeks as the top-ranked program in college basketball. Don't let a rough stretch negate that.

Duke

After winning the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship without having both Maliq Brown and Cooper Flagg for a majority of the tournament, the Blue Devils continued to flex their muscles.

They have shown that they can win games in different ways. With a 31-3 overall record and 11 straight victories entering the NCAA Tournament, it is difficult to expect them to drop below the top four teams in the bracket.

Houston

The Houston Cougars are one of the best overall teams and showcased that throughout the season. They won the Big 12 Tournament as well as the regular season conference title and finished with a 30-4 record. It is difficult to say there is a weakness on this team and it enters Selection Sunday having won their previous 13 games.

Florida

The Florida Gators are in the SEC Championship Game right now and have been incredible throughout the season. They hold a 29-4 overall record and are stepping up with 85.4 points per game and 42.1 total rebounds per game (both fourth in NCAAB).

Florida has the size and scoring to be considered an elite program and should be the final No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Who is the current favorite to win the NCAA Tournament?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, these four teams currently hold the highest odds to win the NCAA Tournament. Duke (+350) is the favorite, followed by Auburn (+400), Florida (+550) and Houston (+650).

How many No. 1 seeds have won the NCAA Tournament?

The NCAA Tournament typically has been rewarding for the top seeds in the bracket as 25 No. 1 reds have cut down the nets. To put this in perspective, no other seed has won more than five national championships, so one of the top seeds are likely going to win the national championship.

