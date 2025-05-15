Top 5 ACC NBA draft prospects that raised their stocks during March Madness

In 2024-25, the story of the ACC was Duke. That certainly extended to the NCAA Tournament, where only four teams made the Big Dance and Duke was the only one that advanced beyond the round of 64. Accordingly, in analyzing the ACC's standouts who helped their NBA Draft stock, naturally, there's plenty of Duke focus. Here's a rundown on the top five ACC prospects who rose via March.

Top 5 ACC March Madness standouts who raised their NBA Draft stock

Kon Knueppel, Cooper Flagg and Tyrese Proctor all improved their NBA Draft stock in March Madness. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Victor Lahkin, Clemson

The 6-foot-11 transfer from Cincinnati is a fringe NBA prospect, and his March Madness performance emphasized both the good and bad in Lakhin's game. Clemson lost to McNeese State and Lakhin scored just six points and fouled out. But he did grab 10 rebounds, including five offensive boards. Lahkin is a second-round possibility because of his up-and-down production.

Tyrese Proctor, Duke

The 6-foot-5 guard put his best foot foward in March Madness. Proctor averaged 15 points per game in Duke's five NCAA Tournament appearances. Most importantly, he nailed 16-for-29 of his 3-point shots. Proctor showed elite perimeter shooting ability, which is his likely ticket at the next level.

Proctor was particularly impressive in the first two rounds, when he made 13-for-16 3-pointers. Proctor's consistency issues suggest that he's a likely second round pick. But he certainly showed his possibility in the NCAA Tournament.

Khaman Maluach, Duke

Maluach, who is talented and impressive defensively, played well in March. He averaged 10.4 points, 5.0 boards and 1.8 blocks per game in Duke's run to the national semifinals. Maluach remains incredibly efficient, sinking 21 of 25 shots in the NCAA Tournament (84%).

Maluach is a likely lottery pick, and he showcased his efficient skills, high motor and rebounding and defensive skill set. The NCAA Tournament likely helped his NBA stock significantly.

Kon Knueppel, Duke

The 6-foot-7 wing scorer proved his mettle in March. After an ACC Tournament where Knueppel carried the Cooper Flagg-less Devils, he played well in the NCAA Touranment as well. Knueppel averaged 15 points and 4 rebounds per game. He shot 10-for-18 from 3-point range.

Knueppel is an almost certain lottery pick and his high-scoring performance in March did nothing to hurt his NBA situation.

Cooper Flagg, Duke

The top player in the class, all he did in March was play like the top player in the class. Flagg averaged 21 points, 7.6 boards and 5 assists per game in Duke's NCAA run. He even shot 9-for-18 from 3-point range.

Yes, Flagg didn't deliver a title. But he did everything else for Duke and cemented his No. 1 status.

What do you make of the ACC's top March Madness NBA risers? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

