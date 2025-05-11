Top 5 ACC stars to look out for at NBA Draft combine ft. Cooper Flagg

The ACC's presence in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine can be summed up in one word: Duke. The Blue Devils accounted for six of the ACC's ten combine invitees. The combine, which opens on Sunday in Chicago, includes the top 75 draft-entered prospects. Here's a rundown of the top five ACC prospects watch in the combine.

Top 5 ACC standouts to watch for in NBA Draft Combine

5. Drake Powell, North Carolina

A 6-foot-6 guard, Powell feels like a player whose stay-or-go decision could be a tough one. He averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game at UNC and shot 39% from 3-point range. Powell isn't really ready to step into the NBA, but it's more a question of whether he can get the guaranteed first-round deal that makes it lucractive to learn on the job in the pros. If so, he's probably gone.

4. Maxime Raynaud, Stanford

A 7-foot-1 big man from France, Raynaud has played better in each season in America. As a senior, he averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game for a struggling Cardinal squad. Raynaud even knocked down 35% of his 3-point tries. He's not the flashiest of potential picks, but he's a big man with a solid scoring touch and plenty of experience.

3. Khaman Maluach, Duke

On the other hand, Maluach is an exercise in potential. A 7-foot-2 player from Sudan, he's a one-and-done for Duke. Maluach averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He shot 71% and was an excellent shotblocker. To say that Maluach is still learning the offensive game is an understatement. But his height and athleticism will make him a likely lottery pick.

2. Kon Knueppel, Duke

On the other hand, Knueppel is all about shooting. The 6-foot-7 wing displayed a better-than-expected all-around game at Duke, averaging 14.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. But its his pure shooting touch that makes him a likely star. Knueppel shot 41% from 3-point range and 91% from the foul line. He's a likely lottery pick, based on the purest shooting touch possible.

1. Cooper Flagg, Duke

Flagg is absolutely not a mystery. The clear top players in his class is now the clear top pick in the upcoming draft. In his season of college, The 6-foot-9 Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He's a 39% 3-point shooter and 84% foul shooter. Flagg is supremely athletic and skilled. He's an immediate NBA star and it would be shocking for him to the draft's top pick.

What do you think of the ACC combine standouts? Share your take below in our comments section!

