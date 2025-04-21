Top 5 Alex Karaban replacements for Dan Hurley, UConn if Huskies star declares for NBA Draft

UConn veteran Alex Karaban is weighing his NBA Draft decision. The 6-foot-8 forward has completed three seasons at UConn and won NCAA crowns in each of the first two years. A three-year starter, Karaban is the kind of player who rarely exists anymore-- good enough to contribute to a college power, but a bit iffy for the NBA. His draft decision will be pivotal for UConn.

If Karaban takes his 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season off to the NBA, the Huskies will have to do some last-minute portal hunting to replace that production in the lineup. Of course, the Huskies are in the waiting game now. But here are five players who could be late additions for UConn if Karaban goes pro.

Top 5 portal replacement possibilities for UConn if Alex Karaban goes pro

Dan Hurley and UConn may be scrambling if Alex Karaban heads to the NBA. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Aaron Bradshaw

The 7-foot Bradshaw is an athletic standout who has struggled to make an impact at Kentucky or Ohio State. But in a system where he can be limited to a few specific tasks, Bradshaw might rediscover the skill set that made him a McDonald's All-American and big-time recruit out of high school. Last year, he averaged 6.0 points and 2.7 board per game, but he could fit at UConn.

4. Doctor Bradley

To say that Bradley is an unusual player would be an understatement. He's 6-foot-8 and has played guard at times in college. Last year, at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, he averaged 19.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. There are some issues-- he was a 47% foul shooter who rarely took perimeter shots. But he was an excellent passer and defender who could carve out a role with UConn.

3. Josh Harris

A 6-foot-8 standout from North Florida, Harris had an impact in his freshman season. Harris averaged 13.4 points and 7.1 boards per game and shot 33% from 3-point range. It's not entirely clear how well his game would translate, but he's a late blooming player who could work out well with Dan Hurley and UConn.

2. Dillon Mitchell

A forward from Texas and then Cincinnati, Mitchell's game is much better defined than the players mentioned above. Last year at Cincy, he averaged 9.9 points and 6.9 boards per game-- which is consistent with his sophomore season at Texas. He's not a shooter, but the 6-foot-8 forward could be an effective bruiser inside for the Huskies if needed.

1. Nana Owusu-Anane

A 6-foot-8 forward from Brown, Owusu-Anane might be the most intriguing player available. He's grown into a larger role at Brown and in his junior season last year, he averaged 14.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He's become a competent perimeter threat as a 31% 3-point shooter. Owusu-Anane is a smart and skilled player who might not be a star at UConn, but could certainly contribute.

What's your take on UConn's emergency plans without Karaban? Share your take below on the Huskies and the upcoming season.

