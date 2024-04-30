Top 5 basketball players who could return to Auburn for 2024-25 season ft. Chris Moore 

After their early exit in the 2024 March Madness with a first-round loss to No. 13 Yale, the Auburn Tigers lost five of their players. K.D. Johnson, Aden Holloway and Tre Donaldson all entered the transfer portal while Jaylin Williams and Lior Berman exhausted their college eligibility.

Coach Bruce Pearl has already secured the commitment of Tahaad Pettiford and Jakhi Howard, but here are some of the players who could return.

Top 5 basketball players who could return to Auburn for 2024-25 season

#1. Chris Moore

In his four seasons at Auburn, Moore has averaged 2.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists while playing an average of 12.2 minutes.

Most of Chris Moore's impact was seen on the defensive end and he led the Tigers' from the front. Coach Pearl said:

"Everyone knows where they’re supposed to be when Chris is on the floor because of what he does defensively. Not only with his physical ability, but his communicative ability. He’s one of the toughest guys out there. He’s a physical player, he’s hard to keep off the offensive glass.”

#2. Chad Baker-Mazara

In his lone junior season with the Tigers, Chad Baker-Mazara averaged 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 45.2%. In eight of the Tigers' last 10 games, Baker-Mazara scored in doubles. He was named to the SEC Tournament’s All-Tournament team.

After Auburn's loss to Yale, Coach Pearl said that losing Chad Baker-Mazara, who was ejected after a flagrant foul, cost the team their win.

#3. Johni Broome

Johni Broome had his best season at Auburn last year as he averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.2 blocks. He started in 34 of the 35 games and shot 54.8%, including 35.4% from deep. Broome received First Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defense honors.

Expand Tweet

The forward has led the Tigers in points, rebounds and blocks in his two seasons since transferring from Morehead State Eagles.

#4. Dylan Cardwell

In his fourth season with the Tigers, Cardwell averaged 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game playing 14.7 minutes. He was back-up to Broome and will continue the same role as he uses his fifth COVID eligibility year.

Expand Tweet

Dylan Cardwell is important on the defensive end in Bruce Pearls' roster and his return would boost the Tigers' chances for the next season.

#5. Denver Jones

After two impressive seasons at Florida International, Denver Jones transferred to Auburn last season. However, the guard was not able to replicate his shape shooting as he only averaged 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 44.2%.

He had averaged 12.5 and 20.1 points in his freshman and sophomore years. With this return for his senior season, Jones will be hoping to get on track with his scoring.

What do you think of the players who could return to Auburn next season? Who do they need the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read: WATCH: Auburn standout Johni Broome announces return for 2024-25 season for senior year