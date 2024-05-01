Top 5 basketball players who could return to Utah State for 2024-25 season ft. Ian Martinez

Utah State had an excellent 2023-24 season, winning the regular season Mountain West Conference title and making the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

They emerged as the best team in the MWC during the regular season with a 14-4 win-loss mark, edging Nevada and Boise State. The Danny Sprinkle-coached squad made it to the semifinals of the MWC tournament after beating Fresno State in overtime. But their quest to win the MWC regular season-tournament double was halted by San Diego State in the semis.

They qualified after being selected as one of the best at-large teams in the region and were ranked eighth in the Midwest Region. The Aggies flew past TCU in the first round but were run over by 2024 NCAA Tournament runner-up Purdue in the second round.

After the season, Sprinkle left Utah State for Washington to replace Mike Hopkins. The Aggies' search for a coach didn't last long as they hired Jerrod Calhoun as their new mentor.

However, one of their top producers, Great Osobor, announced that he's entering the transfer portal after a season with the Aggies. He flourished under Sprinkle's system, averaging 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season.

Fortunately for Utah State, there are five key players from the 2023-24 roster who announced their return for the next season. Here are the top five Aggies players who are in line for another stint in November.

Top five basketball players who could return to Utah State for 2024-25 season

#5 Karson Templin

Karson Templin played for 23 games last season and averaged 2.5 ppg for Utah State,

The six-foot-eight freshman saw limited minutes for the Aggies in his first season, but he fully utilized his time to show his stuff and impressed. He only averaged 2.5 ppg and 1.7 rpg in 7.6 minutes per outing but made 57.9% of his shots.

His career-high was eight points in Utah State's 79-49 win against Stephen F. Austin in the Cayman Islands Classic final. With a year's worth of experience in the books, Templin is expected to put up better numbers next season as one of the team's veterans.

#4 Isaac Johnson

Isaac Johnson started in 31 of Utah State's 35 games and tallied 6.6 ppg and 3.1 rpg.

The seven-foot transfer out of Oregon played center for the Aggies last season and was effective in his role. He started in 31 of Utah State's 35 games, averaging 6.6 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Johnson had a soft touch from the 3-point area, making 34.2% from long distance. His perimeter game as a center has fooled his guards and the slotman is ready for another season with the Aggies. He's expected to get more playing time and the ball touches as Osobor is looking for another team in the portal.

#3 Josh Uduje

Josh Uduje played for 35 games last season.

Uduje returns for the Aggies after a good 2023-24 season. He played 35 games for Utah State and averaged 8.7 ppg and 2.5 rpg, shooting 42.5%.

Expect the six-foot-five guard to produce off the bench for the Jerrod Calhoun-mentored squad as they lacked the bench points last season, with the offensive production primarily coming from their starters.

#2 Mason Falslev

Mason Falslev had a good freshman season with Utah State.

The freshman guard out of Benson, Utah, was the fourth-leading scorer for the team, averaging 11.3 points per game. The six-foot-three guard also shot 56.2% and tallied 4.4 rpg, 2.4 apg and 1.2 spg.

Falslev's numbers could go up next season, as hes' expected to become one of the top producers for the Aggies if Osobor finds a new team.

#1 Ian Martinez

Ian Martinez was Utah State's second-leading scorer at 13.3 ppg.

The incoming fifth-year senior has found a home in Utah State after three seasons with Utah and Maryland.

On his transfer from the Terrapins, Martinez immediately strutted his stuff and produced his best performance as a collegiate basketball player. He was the Aggies' second-leading scorer, averaging 13.3 points per game.

Martinez also had 3.6 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.8 bpg, which proves he can play at both ends of the court. He's a lights-out shooter with a 38.1% clip from the 3-point line and 85.6% from free throws.

The six-foot-three Costa Rican will provide leadership for the Aggies next season, as he's one of the senior players in the squad.

Will Utah State dominate the Mountain West Conference under the guidance of new coach Jerrod Calhoun? Let's know your views in the comments section.