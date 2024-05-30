Top 5 basketball players returning to Alabama for 2024-25 season ft. Mark Sears 

Coming off their first Final Four in program history, the Alabama Crimson Tide will see the return of several key contributors next season. The most significant is senior guard Mark Sears, who removed his name from the NBA draft to return for a final season at Alabama. While Sears was perhaps the most important returning player, several pivotal teammates also decided to spend another season at Alabama.

Top 5 basketball players returning to Alabama for 2024-25 season

Alabama's Latrell Wrightsell Jr. elected to return to Alabama for another season.

#5. Mouhamed Dioubate

The 6-foot-7 forward saw some time as a freshman, averaging 2.9 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game for the Tide. One of his best games was a nine-point, five-rebound effort in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Grand Canyon.

Dioubate also had a 14-point, nine-board effort against Mississippi State and scored 12 points against Kentucky. He's an athlete who still has to refine his shooting touch and ballhandling skills. Still, head coach Nate Oats will be glad to see the talented sophomore return.

#4. Jarin Stevenson

The 6-foot-11 forward was rumored to be heading to the NBA, but ultimately decided to return to Alabama. As a freshman last season, Stevenson averaged 5.3 ppg and 2.7 rpg for the Tide.

Stevenson started five games for the Tide, but his best moment came off the bench. In the Elite Eight against Clemson, Stevenson dropped in 19 points including 5-for-8 3-point shooting. His return is a promising development for Alabama.

#3. Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

After three years at Cal State Fullerton, Wrightsell Jr. transferred in for his senior season. As a part-time starter, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 8.9 ppg and 3.0 rpg in his first year in Tuscaloosa. Wrightsell connected on 44.7% of his 3-point tries.

He had some big moments, including a 21-point, 10-rebound game against LSU and 20 points against Arkansas. He was injured during the NCAA Tournament but did return to score six points against UConn in the Final Four. A solid complementary player, Wrightsell should give solid returns to Oats in another season.

#2. Grant Nelson

A 6-foot-10 stretch forward, Nelson shone in his first season after coming over from North Dakota State. Nelson averaged 11.9 ppg and 5.9 rpg in his first season. Nelson's hustle and athleticism made him a fan favorite, and that was even before a memorable March.

In the NCAA Tournament, Nelson exploded. First, in Alabama's win over top-seeded North Carolina, Nelson had 24 points and 12 rebounds. He even managed 19 points and 15 more boards in a national semifinal defeat to UConn. Nelson elevated Alabama's game to a new level, and he may do the same thing next season.

#1. Mark Sears

The All-American guard was a massive grab for Nate Oats. Sears put his name into the NBA draft, but decided to spend another season at Alabama. Last year, Sears's 21.5 ppg was at the top of the league totals with Tennessee's Dalton Knecht. He also had 4.2 rpg and 4.0 apg. Sears hit 43.6% of his 3-point attempts as well.

Sears went to another level in the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 24.2 ppg and made 20 3-pointers in five NCAA games. Sears's 797 points for the season were the most ever in Alabama history. Getting Sears back was probably bigger than any recruiting win Nate Oats could have claimed.

