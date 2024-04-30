Top 5 basketball players returning to Clemson for 2024-25 season ft. Ian Schieffelin

Clemson had a successful season by its standards in 2023-24. The program reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980 and was denied a chance in their first Final Four by Alabama.

The Tigers will be geared up for a better outing next season. The program has a core of its team entering their junior year next season and has a lot to prove. We take a look at five players who will be important to the team next season.

Top five players returning to Clemson for the 2024-25 season

#1 Ian Schieffelin

Ian Schieffelin will be returning for his senior season at Clemson in 2023-24. He's expected to be one of the crucial players in the team next season after his last season's performance.

The forward has been an important member of the Tigers team since his freshman year and started every game last season. He averaged 10.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as the Tigers went on to the Elite Eight.

#2 RJ Godfrey

RJ Godfrey will enter his junior season at Clemson in the 2024-25 college basketball season. He has been part of the rotation since his freshman season and is anticipated to have an increased role next season.

In 36 games off the bench last season, the forward averaged 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He will look to do better as a starter next season.

#3 Chauncey Wiggins

After playing from the bench throughout his freshman season, Chauncey Wiggins secured the starting spot in the Clemson team midway through last season, tallying 18 starts.

Wiggins averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last season, playing a crucial role as the Tigers went all the way to the Elite Eight for the second time.

#4 Dillon Hunter

Dillon Hunter is a part of the group at Clemson entering their junior year next season and could be set for a larger role in the. He has been part of the program's rotation since his freshman season.

The guard averaged 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Tigers last season. He had an improved game time last season, and it's expected to continue in the next.

#5 Josh Beadle

Josh Beadle will be entering his junior season next year. The guard appeared in 32 games last season on the Tigers en route the Elite Eight and could be one of their most important players next season.

Playing an average of 10.8 minutes per game, Beadle averaged 3.0 points, 0.9 assists and 0.8 rebounds. He's undoubtedly in contention for bigger opportunities at the program in the upcoming season.