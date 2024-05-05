Top 5 basketball superstars Kim Mulkey produced in her career ft. Brittney Griner

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey is a lightning rod for controversy. Mulkey won three national titles at Baylor and has added one at LSU to her resume. She's beloved by many, and heavily criticized by others. Mulkey is undoubtedly a winner, and she can't take all the credit for her impressive track record. Mulkey has coached an impressive roster of stars, and here are the best of the bunch.

Top 5 basketball superstars who have played under Kim Mulkey

After being picked in the WNBA Draft, Angel Reese hugs coach Kim Mulkey.

5. Sophia Young

A 6-foot-1 forward/center, Young was instrumental in leading Baylor to its first NCAA title under Mulkey in 2005. Young was chosen All-Big 12 three times and was twice an All-American pick.

Young left Baylor as the school's all-time leading scorer, with 2,461 points. She remains the school's top rebounder with 1,309 boards. She also led Baylor history in steals with 312. Young scored 47 points in the 2005 Final Four, with 26 points and nine boards in the NCAA title win over Michigan State. After college, Young played nine years in the WNBA and was an All-Star three times.

4. Kalani Brown

A 6-foot-7 center, Brown helped Baylor to the 2019 national title, Kim Mulkey's third and final one at the school. A three-time All-Big 12 pick and a two-time All-Big 12 Defense pick, Brown was a force inside, following in the mode of great Baylor post players before her.

Brown totaled 2,209 points, 1,129 rebounds and 236 blocked shots at Baylor. Each of those figures are still within the top five in Baylor history. Brown had 42 points and 20 rebounds in the Final Four to finish her Baylor career. Brown's WNBA career had a slow start, but her 2023 season was her best yet, with 7.8 points per game.

3. Angel Reese

Reese transferred from Maryland to LSU and won the 2023 NCAA crown with Mulkey. Reese was All-SEC both seasons with Kim Mulkey and was an AP All-American twice at LSU and once at Maryland. While the 2024 season didn't end the way Reese and Mulkey hoped, Reese was still a memorable collegiate star.

In two years, Reese totaled 1,443 points and 996 rebounds in her LSU career. Reese posted double-doubles in both games of the 2023 Final Four. She had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the national title win over Iowa. Reese is now beginning a highly anticipated WNBA career with the Chicago Sky.

2. Odyssey Sims

Sims was a phenomenal 5-foot-8 guard. Sims played second fiddle to Griner, including helping the Bears to the 2012 NCAA title. But after Griner graduated, Sims put together a memorable senior season of her own.

For her career, Sims had 2,533 points, 641 assists and 331 steals. In her senior year, she upped her scoring production from 12.9 points per game to 28.5 ppg. Sims is second all-time on Baylor's scoring and assists lists and still leads Bears history in steals. Sims has had a solid WNBA career, including one All-Star appearance.

1.Brittney Griner

The relationship between Griner and Kim Mulkey has been documented as stormy, but there's no denying the on-court success of the duo. The 6-foot-8 Griner was one of the greatest players in women's college basketball history, and she turned Baylor from a good team to one to be feared.

In four years of dominance, Griner scored 3,283 points, grabbed 1,305 rebounds and blocked 748 shots. A two-time Naismith Award winner, Griner was a four-time AP All-American. She had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the 2012 NCAA title win over Notre Dame. After college, Griner has had a great WNBA career as an eight-time All-Star and two-time runner up in league MVP voting.

