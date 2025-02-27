Top 5 Big 12 March Madness 2025 upset predictions ft. Iowa State leaving early

March is guaranteed to have some major college basketball surprises. It's safe to assume the Big 12 will be amid that picture. The league could put the third most teams in the NCAA tournament. But, here's an early look around a projection of some Big 12 NCAA surprises.

Top 5 Big 12 surprises for March Madness

Darian DeVries and West Virginia may be fading off the NCAA Tournament bubble. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. West Virginia doesn't make the NCAA Tournament

The Mountaineers have lost three of their last five games and are about to play BYU. The issue is scoring. West Virginia ranks 310th in Division I in scoring punch and has just one player (guard Javon Small) who averages double-figure scoring. The Mountaineers will continue to slide, ending up outside the NCAA tournament bubble.

4. Kansas will take a first round upset

Kansas is 5-5 in its last ten games and has fallen out of the AP Top 25. That includes a 91–57 loss to BYU. The Jayhawks lacked defensive intensity and perimeter scoring. Hunter Dickinson seems to be wearing down, and Kansas is just grinding to a disappointing end to the season. Some underseeded mid-major team will take down Kansas early.

3. BYU will go to the Sweet 16

On the other hand, BYU has won five games in a row and is shooting 38% from 3-point range. Richie Saunders has become one of the Big 12's most prolific scorers and the Cougars are rolling. BYU doesn't have a ton of size, but its ability to score from all five positions makes it a team that could pull a second-round upset and reach the Sweet 16.

2. Iowa State will be upset in the second or third round

The Cyclones have lost their last two games and five of their previous nine. Iowa State doesn't have a particularly imposing skill. It doesn't have great shooters, is great defensively, or is particularly strong on the glass. The Cyclones are trending down and will hit a more talented team in March that will end their season a bit early.

1. Houston goes to the Final Four

The Cougars are always a brutal matchup and their defense-first attack tends to create some problems in March. Houston is also second in the NCAA in 3-point shooting at just over 40%. The Cougars have won seven games in a row.

The Cougars' possible Achilles heel is size. They don't have players over 6 feet 8 inches who see significant minutes. However, Houston will flex its muscles to the Final Four with sticky defensive tactics and solid late-game play.

What sort of Big 12 postseason predictions would you like to drop? Fire away in our comments section below!

