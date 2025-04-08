Top 5 Big 12 prospects who can surprise fans during 2025 WNBA draft ft. Hailey Van Lith

March Madness is over, and many Big 12 stars are bidding farewell to their college careers. The conference produced seven NCAA Tournament teams this season, including a No. 2 seed in TCU.
The Big 12 had several notable players, some of whom have declared for the 2025 WNBA draft. Here's a list of Big 12 prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the draft.
Top 5 Big 12 prospects for 2025 WNBA Draft
Hailey Van Lith, guard, TCU
Hailey Van Lith is projected to be a late first-round pick in the WNBA draft, with mock drafts having her being picked somewhere between the No. 9 and No. 11 picks. The guard is coming off of a solid senior season at TCU after stints at Louisville and LSU.
Van Lith is a valuable two-way force, having led the Horned Frogs in points (17.9 per game), assists (5.4) and steals (1.2) this season. She led TCU to its first Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles and first 30-win season on her way to being named Big 12 Player of the Year.
The guard's draft stock increased significantly throughout the NCAA Tournament as she helped guide the Horned Frogs to the Elite Eight. Van Lith has five years of college experience under her belt and proved her leadership potential this season.
Serena Sundell, guard, Kansas State
It's hard to determine exactly when Serena Sundell will be drafted. Some mock drafts have her going No. 8, before Van Lith, and some have her not getting drafted in the first round at all. Regardless, Sundell has a skill set that could make her a valuable addition to the league.
The versatile point guard has served as a four-year starter for Kansas State and excels at setting up shots for her teammates. As a senior, she led the team in points, with 14.1, and assists, with 7.3. Her assist value was the highest in the NCAA.
Sundell is also a strong rebounder, averaging 4.4 per game, and she aided the Wildcats' defense with 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Fans should keep an eye on the Kansas State star ahead of the draft.
Sedona Prince, guard, TCU
Van Lith isn't the only TCU player expected to be drafted this year. Star center Sedona Prince is projected to be drafted early in the second round.
Prince played seven seasons of college basketball, including two at TCU. This season, she led the Horned Frogs in rebounds, with 9.4 per game, and steals, with 3.0. She added 17.2 points and 2.4 assists.
The center is a dominant defensive force, averaging 3.0 blocks per game. Prince is also a solid shooter from the field, averaging 58.3%. At 6-foot-7, her size would be an advantage, and she also has extensive experience.
Aaronette Vonleh, center, Baylor
Aaronette Vonleh has declared for the WNBA draft, but she likely won't get picked up until the third round, if she gets drafted at all. The center spent this season at Baylor after stints at Colorado and Arizona.
Vonleh started in all 36 games this season and led the team in scoring with 14.9 ppg. Her scoring was a career-high, as was her 5.8 rpg. She is a solid field-goal shooter, averaging 58.5%, but she shoots just 14.3% from beyond the arc.
The center was an admirable contributor to Baylor and could be a good addition to a WNBA team, but when and if she will be drafted is unclear.
Yaya Felder, guard, Baylor
Felder, Vonleh's Baylor teammate, has also declared for the 2025 WNBA draft. Like Vonleh, whether or not Felder will be drafted remains uncertain.
The guard has spent the past two seasons with the Bears after beginning her college career at Ohio. She served as a playmaker off the bench, averaging 25.2 minutes of playing time. Felder recorded 10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 2.7 apg this season, all increases from last year's stats.
If Felder is drafted, it will likely be late in the third and final round.
