Top 5 Big 12 prospects that raised their NBA draft stock during March Madness ft. Egor Demin

The Big 12 ended up a mere two points from a national title. The league still had an impressive NCAA Tournament run and showcased some outstanding players. The upcoming NBA Draft was definitely informed by the ups and downs of March Madness. Here are five Big 12 NBA Draft prospects who helped their stock during the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Top 5 Big 12 NBA Draft prospect who helped their stock in March Madness

BYU guard Egor Demin impressed in the Big 12 and then helped his NBA Draft stock with a solid March Madness performance. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

The 6-foot-5 guard didn't have an exceptional NCAA Tournament, in Baylor's two-game run. But he showed his diverse and impactful skill set. Edgecombe averaged 15 points and 5.5 boards per game in Baylor's NCAA Tournament run. Those numbers are almost identical to his season totals and show the consistent capability of Edgecombe's game.

He's a likely top five pick in the upcoming draft. While the NCAA Tournament didn't exactly make Edgecombe's NBA case, it didn't hurt the Big 12 standout making his statement either.

Ad

Caleb Love, Arizona

After a high-scoring college career, the 6-foot-4 Love is something of a fringe NBA prospect. But his NCAA Tournament action helped give him a boost. In Arizona's run to the Sweet 16, Love averaged 24.7 points and shot 12-for-22 from 3-point range. He even added 6.7 boards per game.

Love's shooting consistency is wtihin doubt, but his performances of 29 and 35 points in the NCAA Tournament showed exactly what he's capable of when his shot is dropping.

Ad

Milos Uzan, Houston

The 6-foot-4 Houston guard had an up-and-down March, but showed flashes of the potential that has him under the consideration of the NBA. Uzan shot just 5-for-19 in the two Final Four games, in a Sweet 16 game with Purdue, Uzan showed his upside.

Uzan scored 22 points and dished six assists in Houston's 62-60 Sweet 16 win over Purdue. Uzan knocked down 6 of 9 3-point attempts in that victory. When his perimeter shot is on (and Uzan shot 43% from long range last year), he looks like a pro prospect. Uzan is currently weighing staying in the draft or returning for a final season at Houston.

Ad

Darrion Williams, Texas Tech

The 6-foot-6 forward from Tech showed out in the NCAA Tournament. In Tech's run to the Elite Eight, Williams averaged 21 points and 7.3 boards per game. Williams also grabbed eight steals over the four games. He showed a high-scoring upside that definitely captured the NBA's interest.

Williams is currently weighing stay or go options. He's a bit undersized as a combo forward, but at the same time, his combination of skills is intruging to the NBA. He's got a tough decision on whether to stay in the draft or come back for another college season.

Ad

Egor Demin, BYU

The 6-foot-9 point guard will be a one-and-done college player and he helped his case with some solid work in BYU's run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Demin averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 boards per game in March Madness action. He was already on NBA Draft radar screens, but his stock has climbed.

Demin looks like a probable lottery pick. His size and skill set aren't often matched. His NCAA Tournament work helped his case significantly.

What do you think of the Big 12's rising NBA prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here