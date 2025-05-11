Top 5 Big 12 stars to look out for at NBA Draft combine ft. VJ Edgecombe

The Big 12 nearly claimed a national champion through Houston, but had a small representation at the annual NBA Draft Combine. The combine includes 75 top prospects, but only six of those prospects hailed from the Big 12. Here's a quick rundown on the top Big 12 prospects who'll be working out in Chicago over the next week with the combine.
Top 5 Big 12 stars to watch at the NBA Draft Combine
5. Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
A 6-foot-6 forward who started at Nevada and then transferred to Texas Tech, will have a tough stay-or-go decision. Last year at Tech, he averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Williams is a career 38% 3-point shooter and 84% foul shooter. But he might be something of a tweener at the NBA level, a bit small for the inside game but a bit better suited as a stretch four than a three.
4. Milos Uzan, Houston
Uzan is another player making the stay-or-go decision. A transfer from Oklahoma, he averaged 11.4 points and 4.3 assists per game for Houston. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 43% from long range, but has to decide whether to stick in the draft or return to a solid Cougars team for another shot at a title. It looks like a tough call at this point.
3. Carter Bryant, Arizona
On the other hand, Bryant, a 6-foot-8 forward looks more likely to be in the draft than to return to Arizona. He averaged just 6.5 points and 4.1 boards per game. But his size and shooting touch (37% from 3-point range) excites NBA executives. He's far from a finished project, but Bryant looks like a mid to low first round pick.
2. Egor Demin, BYU
The 6-foot-9 Demin is another player who is long on potential, even if his ultimate arrival is still a ways out. In a freshman season with the Cougars, Demin averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. Pros love long, athletic point guards, but Demin does need to shape up his 27% 3-point range, but he averaged 13.7 points per game in the NCAA Tournament. He's a mid first-round guy who could climb.
1. VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
The semi-official sure thing of the Big 12 in NBA Draft circles, Edgecombe is a near-guaranteed lottery pick. He averaged 15.0 points and 5.6 boards per game last season. A 34% 3-point shooter and potentially elite defender, Edgecombe figures to shine in the combine and to be picked in the top handful of choices on draft day.
