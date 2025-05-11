Top 5 Big 12 stars to look out for at NBA Draft combine ft. VJ Edgecombe

The Big 12 nearly claimed a national champion through Houston, but had a small representation at the annual NBA Draft Combine. The combine includes 75 top prospects, but only six of those prospects hailed from the Big 12. Here's a quick rundown on the top Big 12 prospects who'll be working out in Chicago over the next week with the combine.

Ad

Top 5 Big 12 stars to watch at the NBA Draft Combine

Baylor's VJ Edgecombe is the top prospect from the Big 12 in the upcoming NBA Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

5. Darrion Williams, Texas Tech

A 6-foot-6 forward who started at Nevada and then transferred to Texas Tech, will have a tough stay-or-go decision. Last year at Tech, he averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Williams is a career 38% 3-point shooter and 84% foul shooter. But he might be something of a tweener at the NBA level, a bit small for the inside game but a bit better suited as a stretch four than a three.

Ad

4. Milos Uzan, Houston

Uzan is another player making the stay-or-go decision. A transfer from Oklahoma, he averaged 11.4 points and 4.3 assists per game for Houston. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 43% from long range, but has to decide whether to stick in the draft or return to a solid Cougars team for another shot at a title. It looks like a tough call at this point.

3. Carter Bryant, Arizona

On the other hand, Bryant, a 6-foot-8 forward looks more likely to be in the draft than to return to Arizona. He averaged just 6.5 points and 4.1 boards per game. But his size and shooting touch (37% from 3-point range) excites NBA executives. He's far from a finished project, but Bryant looks like a mid to low first round pick.

Ad

2. Egor Demin, BYU

The 6-foot-9 Demin is another player who is long on potential, even if his ultimate arrival is still a ways out. In a freshman season with the Cougars, Demin averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. Pros love long, athletic point guards, but Demin does need to shape up his 27% 3-point range, but he averaged 13.7 points per game in the NCAA Tournament. He's a mid first-round guy who could climb.

Ad

1. VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

The semi-official sure thing of the Big 12 in NBA Draft circles, Edgecombe is a near-guaranteed lottery pick. He averaged 15.0 points and 5.6 boards per game last season. A 34% 3-point shooter and potentially elite defender, Edgecombe figures to shine in the combine and to be picked in the top handful of choices on draft day.

What do you think of the top Big 12 standouts? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here