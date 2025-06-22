The Big East Conference had its share of standout players who have placed their names on this year's draft in the hopes of getting an opportunity to play on the NBA.

Despite their efforts to get their stocks raised before draft night on June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, there's a greater chance that they can get called in the second round of this annual event for up-and-coming professional basketball stars.

Here are the top five Big East prospects who could fall to the second round of the 2025 NBA draft.

Top 5 Big East prospects who can fall to the 2nd Round of the NBA Draft

#5 Micah Peavy

Micah Peavy (Image Source: IMAGN)

Micah Peavy had a breakout season with Georgetown after playing for four seasons with Texas Tech and TCU. The 6-foot-8 super senior played and started for 32 games and averaged 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game for the Hoyas last season.

Peavy shot 48.1%, including a 40% clip from the 3-point line and he reached the high statline due to his lengthy court time of 37.1 minutes per game.

His court durability, efficiency and endurance could gain a positive mark from NBA scouts, but his age of 23 years and 11 months could affect his draft ranking.

#4 RJ Luis Jr

RJ Luis Jr (Image Source: IMAGN)

RJ Luis Jr stepped up for Rick Pitino's St. John's in the 2024-25 season, helping the Red Storm win the Big East regular season and tournament titles. This past season, the 6-foot-7 guard averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game to be named Big East Player of the Year.

However, his off-game against Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament could affect the decision of NBA teams to pick him in the early part or the middle portion of the second round.

#3 Kam Jones

Kam Jones (Image Source: IMAGN)

Kam Jones had an eventful four seasons with Marquette, helping the Golden Eagles become one of the top teams in the Big East. His final season under Shaka Smart was his best, tallying 19.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.9 apg and 1.4 spg.

Despite shooting 64.8% from the free-throw line, the 6-foot-5 Jones had an above-average 48.3% shooting clip that includes 31.1% from the 3-point line. Jones is expected to be picked in the second round by a team that needs a combo guard who can deliver on both offense and defense.

#2 Eric Dixon

Eric Dixon (Image Source: IMAGN)

Eric Dixon was Villanova's main offensive weapon last season, averaging 23.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. However, Dixon's efforts weren't enough as the Wildcats missed the NCAA Tournament but competed in the College Basketball Crown Tournament, where they settled for a semifinal finish.

The 6-foot-8 forward could be used primarily on small-ball offensive sets due to his three-point shooting and slashing abilities. However, his age (24.3 years) could affect his draft stock, as teams look for potentially younger players for longer career spans.

#1 Ryan Kalkbrenner

Ryan Kalkbrenner (Image Source: IMAGN)

Ryan Kalkbrenner was a towering presence during his five-season stay with Creighton. He played 169 games and averaged 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.4 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center tallied career-high numbers of 19.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 1.5 apg last season while shooting 65.3% from the field.

Kalkbrenner could potentially be picked in the latter part of the first round, but with the way things are stacked against older players in the draft, a second-round selection is a possible scenario.

