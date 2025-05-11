Top 5 Big East stars to look out for at NBA Draft combine ft. Liam McNeeley

The Big East had a wild college hoops season, with UConn, St. John's and other top teams drawing national attention. But in the NBA Draft Combine, it's fairly quiet for the league. There are a handful of likely first round picks worth knowing. Here's a rundown of the top five Big East prospects working out in Chicago at this week's combine.

Top 5 Big East stars to watch for in NBA Draft Combine

Villanova's Eric Dixon figures to get an NBA Draft shot. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Micah Peavy, Georgetown

A well-travelled guard after stint at Texas Tech and TCU, Peavy finished his college career at Georgetown. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. A 40% 3-point shooter, last season, Peavy is 23 years old and has ceiling might be limited at the pro level.

4. Eric Dixon, Villanova

The 6-foot-8 forward was the nation's top scorer, even on a short-handed Villanova team last year. Dixon averaged 23.3 points and 5.1 boards per game. He shot 41% from 3-point range and his scoring abilities could earn him an NBA roster spot, even if he's not one of the most athletic prospects out there. Dixon scored 2,314 college points and can keep lighting up scoreboards.

3. Kam Jones, Marquette

The 6-foot-4 Jones was a top point guard at Marquette over the past couple seasons. He averaged 19.2 points and 5.9 assists per game last season. His 3-point numbers dipped to 31%, but he's a 37% career shooter from long range. He does need to improve on 67% foul shooting and there are some concerns about his athleticism, but Jones will likely get an NBA Draft shot.

2. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

The 7-foot Kalkbrenner was one of the best centers in the nation last year. He averaged 19.2 points and 8.7 boards per game. A top shot blockers with 399 total college blocks, Kalkbrenner even devloped into a 31% 3-point shooter. He's a bit slow and mechanical, but his defensive skills could well make Kalkbrenner a first round pick in the upcoming draft.

1. Liam McNeeley, UConn

The 6-foot-7 McNeeley is the highest-ceiling draft prospect from the Big East this year. Despite injuries, McNeeley averaged 14.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for the UConn Huskies. He's a better shooter than the 32% stat he posted from 3-point range, and in fact, he only shot 39% overall. But he's a top-level forward prospect with perimeter skills and athleticism. He's a likely mid-first round pick.

What do you think of the Big East combine prospects above? Share your take on these standouts below in our comments section!

