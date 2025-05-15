Top 5 Big Ten NBA draft prospects that raised their stocks during March Madness

The Big Ten didn't have a banner league season, but the conference still had plenty of standouts. The Big Ten had plenty of March Madness standouts who raised their NBA Draft stock. Here's a rundown on five of the stars of the Big Ten who did big March work to raise their NBA Draft profile.

Ad

Top 5 Big Ten prospects who raised NBA Draft stock during March Madness

Derik Queen's NCAA Tournament performance aided his NBA Draft pick situation. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

John Tonje, Wisconsin

Tonje is an impressive transfer guard. The 6-foot-5 Badger standout scored 52 points in his two NCAA Tournament games. Tonje's 37 points in a season-ending loss to BYU demonstrated his high-scoring potential. Tonje isn't a top level NBA Draft prospect, but his NCAA performance probably helped him land a second round spot.

Vladislav Goldin, Michigan

The 7-foot-1 transfer prospect did some solid March Madness work in Michigan's Sweet 16 run. Goldin averaged 15.7 points and 9.7 boards per game during the NCAA Tournament. The big man also blocked five shots over Michigan's three NCAA games.

Ad

Goldin's not the fastest of prospects, but his interior scoring and rebounding skills have caught NBA notice. A solid March run certainly didn't do anything to hurt Goldin's NBA potential.

Jase Richardson, Michigan State

Richardson, who scored double-digits totals in 14 of his final 15 games of an epic freshman season, did plenty to help himself. Yes, Richardson had a tough 1-for-10 shooting game in a second round win over New Mexico. But Richardson also had games where he shot 3-for-4 and 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Ad

Richardson averaged 13 points per game in the NCAA Tournament and showcased his athleticism and multi-level scoring ability. The 6-foot-3 guard took another step toward fulfilling his NBA dreams with a solid March Madness performance.

Danny Wolf, Michigan

A 7-foot forward who transferred in from Yale, Wolf had an impressive role in Michigan's Sweet 16 run. Wolf averaged 14.3 points and 8.7 boards per game in Michigan's NCAA run. Wolf shot 3-for-9 from 3-point range in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Wolf's solid work enhanced his NBA stock. Most predictions see Wolf going in the middle of the first round of the draft. His March Madness work helped him out.

Derik Queen, Maryland

In a Sweet 16 run for the Terps, Queen showed off his 6-foot-10 frame and impressive scoring ability. Queen averaged 18.7 points and 8.7 boards per game in the NCAA Tournament. He even shot 3-for-7 from 3-point range during March Madness.

Queen is another top-shelf freshman NBA prospect. He's going to see selection high in the first round, likely even in the lottery section of the draft. Queen's NBA prospects certainly weren't hurt by this March Madness work.

What's your take on the Big Ten's rising stars? Share your take on the Big Ten's NBA prospects below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here