Top 5 Big Ten stars to look out for at NBA Draft combine ft. Dylan Harper

The Big Ten has seven different teams sending players to the NBA Draft Combine. While the league is only sending a total of 10 players to the NBA's top 75 showdown of draftable prospects, the spread of teams might illustrate why the Big Ten was so internally competitive last season. Here's a rundown on five of the top Big Ten combine invitees.

Ad

Top 5 Big Ten players to watch at the NBA Draft Combine

Michigan State standout Jase Richardson should be a high pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

5. Jase Richardson, Michigan State

The son of NBA star Jason Richardson, Jase Richardson is a pro-ready one-and done guard. Richardson, who is 6-foot-3, averaged 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last year for the Spartans. He shot 41% from 3-point range and 84% from the foul line. He's an elite shooter and can create his own shot in the open floor. Richardson is a solid first round pick.

4. Derik Queen, Maryland

Another one-and-done, the 6-foot-10 Queen had an impressive year at Maryland. He averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. He's got a nice post scoring game, but will need to either develop his shot or show more athleticism in the open court. Still, his size and production makes Queen an attractive prospect who could potentially even sneak into the lottery.

Ad

3. Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

Yes, all five players on this list are one-and-dones. Jakucionis, who hails from Lithuania, had an explosive season for the Illini. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's a better shooter than his 32% from 3-point range would suggest. At 6-foot-6, his size helps his guard skills have a little extra sparkle, He's a likely lottery pick.

2. Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Bailey is one of the more controversial players from the Big Ten. Teamed up with Dylan Harper for an awful Rutgers team, he was up and down, particularly in terms of shot selection. Bailey averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 boards per game. At 6-foot-10, he could be an elite wing or a player whose skills never quite get up with his athleticism and potential. Somebody will spend a lottery pick to see which.

Ad

1. Dylan Harper, Rutgers

The 6-foot-6 Harper is the better prospect of the Rutgers duo. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Harper's size, shooting touch and offensive creatively will make him a highly-regarded point guard prospect. It wouldn't be shocking if Harper went as high as the second pick in the upcoming draft.

What do you think of our Big Ten combine standouts? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here