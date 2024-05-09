Top 5 college basketball centers in the 2024 NBA draft ft. Donovan Clingan

The 2024 NBA draft is drawing nearer. It is scheduled for June 26 and 27, while the draft lottery is just a few days away, set to take place this Sunday (May 12). Meanwhile, the draft combine will take place from May 12-19.

With the draft season set to begin, take a look at the top five centers in the 2024 NBA draft.

Top 5 college basketball centers in the 2024 NBA draft

#1: Donovan Clingan

Donovan Clingan has sky-rocketed up draft boards and could hear his name called in the top five of the 2024 NBA draft. The UConn Huskies center had a breakout season after entering the starting lineup as a sophomore.

He averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocks in 22.6 minutes per game while shooting 63.9% from the field.

#2: Kyle Filipowski

Kyle Filipowski likely could have been a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Instead, he returned to the Duke Blue Devils for a sophomore season. He averaged 16.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg and 1.5 bpg in 30.4 minutes while shooting 50.5% from the field, 34.8% from the three-point range and 67.1% from the free-throw line. He is expected to be a lottery pick this year.

#3: Yves Missi

Yves Missi spent just one season as a member of the Baylor Bears. He averaged 10.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.6 spg and 1.5 bpg in 23.0 minutes while shooting 61.4% from the field.

#4: Kel'el Ware

Kel'el Ware had a breakout sophomore season with the Indiana Hoosiers after spending his freshman season with the Oregon Ducks. He averaged 15.9 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.6 spg and 1.9 bpg in 32.2 minutes while shooting 58.6% from the field, 42.5% from the three-point range and 63.4% from the free-throw line.

#5: Zach Edey

Zach Edey may be the toughest prospect to gauge. Despite being the back-to-back national college Player of the Year, the Purdue Boilermakers center is considered a fringe 2024 NBA draft prospect.

He had the best season of his four-year career in 2023-24. Edey averaged 25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.3 spg and 2.2 bpg in 32.0 minutes while shooting 62.3% from the field and 71.1% from the free-throw line.