Top 5 college basketball players snubbed from 2024 NBA Draft Combine ft. Jaedon LeDee

The 2024 NBA Draft Combine is set to go underway later this month as the draft approaches. The NBA sent invites to 78 prospects, who will be showing teams their athleticism at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The event is scheduled to be held from May 12 to 19.

While a few well-known names in the college basketball world were invited by the NBA, several notable players were left out. This article will look at the top five players omitted from the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.

Top 5 college basketball players omitted from the 2024 NBA Draft Combine

#1, Caleb Love, Arizona

Caleb Love is one of the most surprising omissions from the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. This is considering his performance in the 2023-24 season and his exploits in four years of college basketball.

Love averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game with Arizona last season. His four-year career with the Wildcats and North Carolina saw him average 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, which are considered draft-worthy stats.

#2, Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Handed the Karl Malone Award last season for the best power forward in the nation by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Jaedon LeDee is undoubtedly a huge omission.

LeDee is a college veteran who has had his career across three programs: Ohio State, TCU and San Diego State. Last season, he averaged 21.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists with the Aztecs, which makes his combine snub a big surprise.

#3, Judah Mintz, Syracuse

Judah Mintz had a brilliant two-season college basketball career at Syracuse, and his omission from the 2024 NBA Draft Combine is among the biggest surprises to many fans.

In his two seasons with the Orange, Mintz averaged 17.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, playing an average of 33.7 minutes per contest. The guard earned a second-team All-ACC honor last season.

#4, Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Following a brilliant junior season at Florida, Walter Clayton Jr. is another one of the notable omissions from the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. The guard's lone season in Gainesville was astonishing.

Clayton averaged 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Gators in 2023-24. His college career at Iona and Florida saw him record an average of 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

#5, Blake Hinson, Pitt

After another brilliant season for Blake Hinson, it was a surprise that he wasn't considered for the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. The veteran’s performance over the years speaks for his credentials.

Hinson had a college career across three programs, although he took a medical redshirt in his two seasons at Iowa State. He spent two years at Ole Miss and the last two at Pittsburgh. In 2023-24, he averaged 18.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.