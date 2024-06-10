The 2024 NBA draft is almost upon us. The titular annual event is taking place on June 27 and 28, with a fresh crop of future NBA superstars looking to find their place in the league after strong starts to their collegiate careers.

Among them, the collegiate class will also look to make their mark. However, a few bonafide superstars on the NCAA market could end up going far lower than their career numbers would indicate. Here's a closer look at five such players whose stock is most likely to fall during the 2024 NBA draft.

Top 5 college prospects most likely to slide in 2024 NBA draft ft. Zach Edey

#5. Ron Holland

One of the biggest names on the market, and a consensus top-three pick heading into the season, Ron Holland has seen his stock fall dramatically thanks to the announcement of the end of the G League Ignite, with the team not serving its full purpose.

As a result, despite averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists, the team finished with a 2-32 record, seeing most recent mock drafts stack him in the 7-10 range.

#4. Matas Buzelis

Another consensus top five pick, Matas Buzelis faced many of the same issues that plagued Holland, with his production of 14.1 ppg and 6.6 rpg not impressing scouts a ton.

As a result, his value has fallen to a top 10 pick at best, with his shooting woes (27% from distance) a key factor.

#3. Isaiah Collier

While Bronny James came in with a ton of fanfare to the USC Trojans squad, Isaiah Collier was the one ratcheting up mock boards into #1 pick territory. However, a dismal season for USC put an asterisk next to Collier as well.

Further, a hand injury limited his playing time to just 27 games, shooting 33.8% from long range, along with a 4:3 assist-to-turnover ratio. As a result, questions about a return to the Trojans for a second season are in play for the much-heralded guard.

#2. Justin Edwards

While his stock fell throughout the season, Justin Edwards came to Kentucky with aspirations and potential of a top three pick, with chances of a No. 1 selection as well. However, a nightmare season for a blue-chip prospect has seen him fall completely out of even first-round conversations.

After averaging 8.8 ppg and less than an assist, his 3-point shot dropping to below 28% has taken away the 3-and-D archetype from him.

#1. Zach Edey

A back-to-back National Player of the Year who led his team to the championship round would usually be considered a consensus No. 1 overall pick, if not generational talent.

However, given his simple and fundamental game, along with his bruising style, Zach Edey has failed to impress mock drafters and scouts alike. As a result, despite a legendary college career, Edey is projected by most to land in the second round, barring a late surge.

