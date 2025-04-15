Top 5 college stars that went undrafted during the 2025 WNBA draft ft. Sedona Prince

With a three-round draft and the inclusion of international prospects, it's certainly clear that the WNBA Draft can't include all of the best college basketball players. Suffice it to say that the 2025 draft was no exception. While five international players and various collegiate bench-warmers were drafted, here are five college stars who didn't get their names called in the draft.

Ad

Top 5 college stars who didn't get picked in the 2025 WNBA Draft

Auburn's DeYona Gaston, shown here on defense, was left undrafted in the WNBA Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

5. DeYona Gaston, Auburn forward

Gaston played four seasons at Texas, starting as a sophomore and a junior. But her final season there saw her minuted reduced and she transferred to Auburn for a chance to prove her skills. Gaston had a great year, averaging 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-2 forward was a surprise draft ommission and could still end up playing in the WNBA.

4. Temira Poindexter, Kansas State forward

Ad

After three years at Tulsa, Poindexter had nothing left to prove at that level. In her junior season, she averaged 21.0 points per game. Poindexter transferred to Kansas State and had a solid senior season. She averaged 12.5 points per game and knocked down 40% of her 3-point attempts.

Poindexter is a capable and agile defender at 6-foot-1. She's certainly shown a move WNBA-ready skill set than many of the late draft picks.

3. Samara Spencer, Tennessee guard

Ad

Spencer transferred over from Arkansas to Tennessee before the season and had a fourth solid season of college basketball. Spencer averaged between 12.2 and 14.4 points per game in her three seasons as a Razorback. At Tennessee, she ended up with 10.6 points per game. A career 32% 3-point shooter, Spencer shot 37% as a Vol.

Spencer even improved her assist to turnover numbers to just over 2 to 1 in her senior season. A number of point guards who excelled against weaker competition were apparently more attractive draft picks.

Ad

2. Taylor Jones, Texas forward

Jones completed six seasons of college basketball, three at Oregon and then three at Texas. The 6-foot-4 Jones started 130 college games and averaged 11.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Those career numbers are almost identical to her senior numbers. An excellent shot blocker and rebounder, Jones was a solid back-to-the-basket post.

Apparently a desire for more perimeter-centric bigs is taking hold, because Jones certainly established her bona fides as a lanky low-block battler. Still, she went unpicked in the WNBA Draft.

Ad

1. Sedona Prince, TCU center

After three seasons at Oregon, the 6-foot-7 Prince played two years at TCU and was frankly dominant. Prince averaged 17.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in her senior year, and actually topped both of those totals in her junior year. Prince led the Big 12 with 112 blocked shots in 2024-25, which was second in the entire NCAA.

Prince has even worked on a competent perimeter game as a 29% 3-point shooter. Given her size and defensive accumen, it's frankly shocking that nobody picked Prince in the WNBA Draft.

What do you think of these WNBA Draft ommissions? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here