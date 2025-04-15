Top 5 college teams with the most Number 1 overall WNBA Draft picks ft. UConn

Paige Bueckers being the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft wasn't a surprise, and neither was the top pick being a UConn Husky. UConn has produced the most top picks in the WNBA Draft, with Bueckers being the sixth in school history. Not that Uconn is alone-- after all, five schools have had multiple top picks in the 28 years of WNBA Drafts. Here's the rundown on the colleges that rule the WNBA.

Top 5 Colleges with No. 1 overall WNBA Draft picks

Candace Parker was the third UT player to be a top pick, giving the Lady Vols the lead in that category until UConn's recent dominance. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Stanford (2)

Stanford not only has a pair of top picks, they have the only pair of sisters who were top picks. Whether it's Nneka (2012) or Chiney (2014) Ogwumike, Stanford kept its top pick game in the family. Chiney had a solid career as a Rookie of the Year and two-time all-star, who is now broadcasting. Nneka is still around and has been a nine-time all-star and the 2016 WNBA MVP.

4. Notre Dame (2)

The Irish can also claim a pair of top overall picks. In 2015, Jewell Loyd was the top pick. Loyd has been a six-time all-star, was Rookie of the Year, and has twice won the WNBA scoring title. Jackie Young in 2019 was the other Notre Dame player to be the top pick. Young started slowly in the NBA, but has now been an all-star three times.

3. South Carolina (2)

In the last eight years, South Carolina has also claimed a pair of top picks. In 2018, A'ja Wilson became the school's first-ever top pick. Wilson is on her way as a WNBA legend, already claiming three MVP trophies and six all-star selections. In 2023, Aliyah Boston was the Gamecocks' second top pick. While the jury is still out on Boston's long-term career, she was an all-star in both WNBA seasons to date.

2. Tennessee (3)

On the other hand, Tennessee's top pick string is rooted in the past, with the most recent one coming in 2008. The Lady Vols had the first ever No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft with Dena Head in 1997. Head was already 27 years old when the first draft was held, and ended up scoring just 3.9 points per game in 74 career WNBA games played.

In 1999, Chamique Holdsclaw became the second UT top pick. After a legendary college career, Holdsclaw was solid in the WNBA. She made six all-star teams, won a scoring title, and was Rookie of the Year. The top pick in 2008 was Candace Parker. A two-time MVP and seven-time all-star, Parker was a WNBA legend until her recent retirement.

1.UConn (6)

UConn had its first top pick in 2002, when Sue Bird went No.1. Bird went on to be a 13-time WNBA all-star. She was a five-time All-WNBA First Team pick, and only recently retired as one of the most productive point guards in WNBA history. Two years later, in 2004, Diana Taurasi was the top pick. An 11-time all-star and 10-tim All-WNBA First Teamer, Taurasi might have been even better than Bird.

UConn's third top pick came in 2010 with Tina Charles. Charles has been an eight-time all-star, a five-time All-WNBA First Team pick and won a league MVP. Maya Moore was the top pick the following year. Moore was a six-time all-star and five-time All-WNBA First Team selection, but she left the WNBA in 2019 to focus on social justice issues.

Until yesterday, Brianna Stewart in 2016 was the most recent Husky top pick. Stewart is already a six-time all-star All-WNBA First Team member. She's already won two WNBA MVP awards and is still building on her resume.

Paige Bueckers is sixth and certainly has work to do to fit in with this elite group of WNBA stars.

What do you think about UConn's top pick dominance? Share your take below in our comments section!

