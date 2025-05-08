Top 5 Defensive player of the Year candidates for 2025-26 season ft. Moustapha Thiam

With the portal days winding down and rosters nearing completion, it's not too early to talk about defensive stars. Great defenders can impact the game on every possession, and there are plenty of returning standouts ready to do exactly that. In fact, here's a rundown of five early defensive Player of the Year candidates.

Top 5 Defensive Player of the Year candidates for 2025-26

Jayden Quaintance showed elite defensive skills in his freshman season and is now at Kentucky. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

A 6-foot-9 forward who transferred over to Kentucky from Arizona State, Quintance used his leaping ability and athleticism to be a defensive menace as a freshman. Quaintaince blocked 2.6 shots per game as a freshman. If he's healthy, Quaintance should have an effective season as a rim protector for the Wildcats, and could play his way to Defensive Player of the Year honors.

4. Taylor Bol Bowen, Alabama

A rail-thin 6-foot-10 forward at Florida State, Bowen transferred to Alabama. In his sophomore year at FSU, Bowen blocked 1.5 shots per game while playing only 25 minutes per game. On a better team, with an uptempo style of play, it wouldn't be surprising if Bowen was one of the nation's top shot blockers in 2025-26.

3. Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Lipsey was a Defensive Player of the Year finalist a year ago, so this would be in keeping with prior performance. Lipsey had 2.7 steals per game in 2023-24, but dropped back to 2.0 per game in 2024-25. But with 237 career steals, Lipsey is already ninth on the Big 12 career list. He'll likely finish third or better and with a solid season, could be the Defensive Player of the Year.

2. Joseph Tugler, Houston

The top defender on the top defense in college basketball, Tugler was also a Defensive Player of the Year finalist last season. In his sophomore season, Tugler averaged 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. Given his 6-foot-7 size, Tugler is a remarkable shot blocker. He's also a reliable man-to-man defender who can guard four positions if needed. That sounds like a Defensive Player of the Year resume.

1. Moustapha Thiam, Cincinnati

The 7-foot-2 Thiam had a brilliant freshman season at UCF. He led the Big 12 with 88 blocked shots a year ago (fifth best nationally). Thiam has transferred to Cincinnati and give his height and athletic ability, Thiam is likely to have another massive season. If the new setting agrees with Thiam, he could have a 100+ block season and be on that Defensive Player of the Year radar.

What do you think about the potential Defensive Player of the Year candidates? Share your take below in our comments section!

