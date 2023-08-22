"Defense wins championships" is one of the phrases that has held true for decades. Throughout the years, there have been multiple defensive strategies that first originated from the college basketball hardwood. These defensive tactics have been quite effective for almost every team. Watching teams play solid defense as they fight to advance in the tournament, is as entertaining as any other offensive montage.

Let us look at the top five defensive teams in college basketball history. While not every team managed to win the title, their defense stood out uniquely.

Top 5 Defensive Teams in College Basketball History

5. San Francisco Dons (1956)

The 1956 Dons featured Bill Russell and Mike Farmer, the two players who would go on to become NBA recruits in the future. This team went on to have a perfect 29-0 record, following their national title run in 1955. Russell, who led the team in scoring, averaged 20.6 points and 21 rebounds. Not only that, Russell's efforts on the defensive end played a huge role in the team's offense initiation.

1956 San Francisco Dons

As a team, the Dons were pretty dominant, as they held their opponents under 31.8% field goal, allowing 52.2 points per game. With an average of 20-point win margin, the Dons dominated the tournament, winning their second consecutive title.

4. UCLA Bruins (1968)

The UCLA Bruins had a dominant reign, winning seven straight titles from 1967-73. A young Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led this team alongside five other players who averaged double digits. Kareem himself put up 26.2 points and 16.5 rebounds a game. John Wooden, known as the greatest college basketball head coach of all time, mentored these youngsters.

1968 UCLA Bruins

This particular season, the Bruins had a victory margin of 26.2 points throughout the season, averaging 93.4 points a game and keeping their opponents under 38.5% field goal. They finished the season with a 29-1 record and coasted through each round in the tournament. Their next few seasons were great as well, though the 68' Bruins are considered the greatest college basketball squad of all time.

1968 UCLA Bruins

They also played Houston Cougars the same year, with the matchup termed as the 'Game of the Century, with 52,693 in attendance. This was their only loss in the 1967-68 season.

3. Kentucky Wildcats (2012)

The 2012 Kentucky Wildcats were a monstrous team on the defensive end. Averaging 8.6 blocks per game, allowing 60.6 points per game while averaging 77.4 points, the Wildcats were definitely in for a championship. Led by 19-year-old Anthony Davis, and a starting five future NBA players, the Wildcats finished the season with a 38-2 record.

2012 Kentucky Wildcats

This was AD's freshman year, in which he put up 14.2 points, 4.7 blocks, and 10.4 rebounds per game. Apart from lifting the trophy, Davis was the Wooden Awardee, won himself the Rupp trophy, and was the AP Player of the Year. AD had one of the best freshman years in college basketball history.

2. Kentucky Wildcats (1996)

The 96' Wildcats featured nine future NBA players and six High School Parade All-Americans. Going 34-2 in the season, the team averaged 91.4 points and 12.1 steals per game. The Wildcats were tough enough to play against, forcing 22.2 turnovers. Not only that, the team had a pretty solid scoring end, with 48.7 percent field goal and shooting around 40% from deep.

1996 Kentucky Wildcats

As strong as they sound statistically, the team was as strong when they played the top seeds. They beat the first-seeded Minutemen to advance to the national Finals, where they beat Syracuse.

1. UCLA Bruins (1972)

This Bruins team was part of their seven-consecutive championship runs. The 72' Bruins had a perfect 30-0 record, led by Bill Walton, along with other scorers, putting up double digits each night. Walton averaged 21.1 points, and 15.5 rebounds himself. Not only that, the Bruins grabbed a whooping 55 rebounds on average. Though the most impressive stat was their victory margin, as the Bruins averaged 94.6 points, and allowed 64.3 points each night.

1972 UCLA Bruins

They had a 30.3-point victory margin, a monstrous offensive lineup that managed to be as dominant on the defensive end, and kept the opponents under 38% field goal. The Bruins would win their 6th consecutive national title in 72', standing as the top defensive team in college basketball history.