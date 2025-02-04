Top 5 games to look forward to in Week 14 of NCAAW basketball feat. Ohio State vs UCLA, South Carolina vs Texas and more 

Week 14 of women's college basketball action is upon us and some teams are looking to make their moves to gain the regular season title and secure favorable seeding in their respective conference tournaments.

The week also has a loaded schedule featuring marquee matches that could affect the conference races and their possible rankings going into March Madness.

Here's a closer look at the top five women's college basketball games fans should look forward to in Week 14.

Top 5 women's college basketball games to watch in Week 14

#5. #10 Duke vs #14 NC State

The Monday night showdown between No. 10 Duke (17-4, 8-1 in ACC) and No. 14 NC State (17-4, 9-1) has March Madness flavor to it. The Blue Devils-Wolfpack rivalry features two ACC teams chasing Notre Dame for the conference crown.

The Blue Devils are on a five-game winning streak since losing to North Carolina. They have overpowered Virginia (60-55), California (72-38), Stanford (74-49), SMU (81-46) and Georgia Tech (55-50).

On the other hand, last year's Final Four entrant NC State is on a six-game tear, with the Wolfpack defeating Stanford (81-67), Pittsburgh (83-67), Virginia (73-68), Syracuse (74-66), Virginia Tech (85-57) and Wake Forest (90-83) to keep up with Notre Dame in the ACC regular season title race.

#4. #9 TCU vs #12 Kansas State

The much-anticipated clash of Big 12 leaders will take place on Wednesday at the Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. After their loss at Colorado which halted its 14-game winning streak, Kansas State (21-2, 9-1) has won two consecutive games over Iowa State (87-79) and Kansas (91-64).

TCU (21-2, 9-1) is also on a two-game run after losing to Oklahoma State. They've beaten No. 25 Baylor (80-75) and Iowa State (82-69).

It'll also be a battle of the best tandem in the conference with Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince representing TCU. Kansas State will be bannered by the dynamic duo of Ayoka Lee and Serena Sundell.

#3. #5 UConn vs #19 Tennessee

Thursday's nonconference clash marks the 27th matchup between rivals UConn and Tennessee with the Huskies holding a 17-9 advantage over the Lady Volunteers. Geno Auriemma's UConn (21-2, 12-0 in Big East) is on a roll since losing to USC last December. They've won 11 consecutive games, including victories over Villanova and Butler where they had reached 100 points.

On the other hand, Tennessee (16-5, 4-5 in SEC) is 3-5 in its last five games. And on Sunday, the Lady Volunteers beat Missouri 76-71 to snap their three-game losing skid.

#2. #2 South Carolina vs #4 Texas

No. 4 Texas (22-2, 8-1 in SEC) hosts No. 2 South Carolina (21-1, 9-0) on Sunday in a blockbuster SEC rematch that could well be a preview of the SEC Tournament championship game. Their first meeting saw the Gamecocks winning 67-50 over the Longhorns and the defending champions, led by coach Dawn Staley, are on a 16-game run that featured victories over AP Top 25 teams Iowa State, Duke, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU and Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns seek vengeance for that 17-point pounding they suffered at the hands of South Carolina. They outclassed No. 8 Maryland and No. 17 Tennessee along the way to get themselves ready for the clash.

#1. #8 Ohio State vs #1 UCLA

No. 8 Ohio State (20-1, 9-1 in Big Ten) visit No. 1 UCLA (21-0, 10-0) in a monumental Big 10 faceoff on Wednesday which could affect the conference landscape in the coming weeks.

The Bruins have yet to lose a game due to its reliable center Lauren Betts, who has dominated the league in the first 13 weeks, averaging 20.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 blocks. Aside from Betts, her teammates Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez have consistently helped UCLA to the top of the Big Ten and in the nation.

On the other hand, the Buckeyes have won their last three games against No. 8 Maryland, Nebraska and Washington by an average of eight points. Five players have averaged in double figures for Ohio State, led by Cotie McMahon's 16.5 points per game.

Guards Jaloni Cambridge and Chance Gray have formed a consistent backcourt tandem that could rival the likes of Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles of Notre Dame and UConn's Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.

